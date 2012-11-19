Free Download
Flare The Floozy Invests in Mixtapes
The most influential contemporary rappers all have one thing in common: a great narrative. Today’s rappers are first and foremost self-mythologizers, and their brands are more
Nov 19, 2012 9:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Local Mixtape Round-Up: Gerald Walker, Amerika's Addiction, B*Right
With so many rap mixtapes hitting the Internet every week, it can be difficult to keep up with them all, especially since there's often no easy way to distinguish serious releases from the haphazard C-material drops that clutter Twitter feeds and .. more
Sep 28, 2011 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Yo-Dot Lives It Up On His Free Shorecrest Memoirs EP
Dec 3, 2010 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Download D. Ellzey's "A Shift in the Wind" for Free
The Internet is overcrowded with free rap music competing for your right clicks, but this one stands out from the pack: the Umbrella Music Group is giving away free downloads of D. Ellzey's A Shift in the Wind, a beautifully crafted hip-hop/soul r.. more
Sep 2, 2010 4:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Klassik's Death of a Beatmaker
Aug 19, 2010 9:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kings Go Forth w/ JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound
Between cleaning house at this year’s 88Nine Milwaukee Music Awards—where they took home honors for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“One Day”), Best New Artist and Most Likely to Blow Up—and signing to David Byrne&rsquo more
Jul 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments
The Night Lingers For Us
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I can Dr. Goldfoot and the Girl Bombs. ,Art for Art's Sake more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow
The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow,” which opened this weekend. A contemporary of Rembrandt van Rijn, Lievens has featured as little more than more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mar. 5 - Mar. 11
The Seventh Seal @ The Weasler Auditorium, 8:30 p.m. Thetwo book-ending images in Ingmar Bergman’s 195,This Week in Milwaukee more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee