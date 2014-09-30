RSS

Free Energy

afriad.jpg.jpe

This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more

Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Theater

blogimage18978.jpe

More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes..... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10737.jpe

As the only straight-forward rock ’n’ roll band signed to the esteemed dance/electronic label DFA, Philadelphia’s Free Energy attracted the immediate affections of the music blogosphere last year, but like so many buzz bands, their stock more

Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES