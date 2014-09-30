Free Energy
Auditions for Cream City Theater’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more
Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
More than 180 artists will display their works to tens of thousands of visitors at this year's Lakefront Festival of Arts, which raises funds for the Milwaukee Art Museum. Attendees may purchase much of the art on display, which includes..... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour @ Turner Hall Ballroom
As the only straight-forward rock ’n’ roll band signed to the esteemed dance/electronic label DFA, Philadelphia’s Free Energy attracted the immediate affections of the music blogosphere last year, but like so many buzz bands, their stock more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews