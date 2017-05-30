RSS

Free-Jazz

localmusic_escapeearth_byartistryofe.jpg.jpe

The sax-addled Milwaukee avant-garde trio, Evacuate The Earth, dial up the intensity on their new, self-titled album. The group hosts a listening party for their record on Saturday, June 3, at Puddler’s Hall. more

May 30, 2017 3:20 PM Local Music

musicgateway_maxdevereaux_bymichaelsodnik.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more

Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Music Feature

jazz.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Paul Vnuk Jr.

The experimental jazz trio Noh Band pushed their sound to metal-esque extremes for a sold-out show at the Sugar Maple. more

Oct 31, 2016 1:02 PM Concert Reviews

11150363_10205371190711851_4400734619708644346_n.jpg.jpe

For the seventh year in a row, Okka Fest will bring improvised music and free jazz to Bay View. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:21 PM Local Music

speakerdust.jpg.jpe

It takes a whole crew to man a ship. With that in mind, Milwaukee’s Speakerdust approaches their improvisations as a group effort. Released on the winter solstice, Golden Sessions Vol. 1 captures the essence of the collective more

Jan 29, 2014 2:33 AM Local Music

Atkins, South Beach, Gluten-free, Low fat, Low Sodium, blood type diet, the list goes on. Which one is right for you? Perhaps the answer is none of these. As mentioned in my previous blogs, I am not a healthcare professional. I am someone who ha.. more

Feb 29, 2008 5:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage649.jpe

The Borg Ward Collective, 823 W. National Ave., hosts an 8 p.m. all-ages, experimental mus Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES