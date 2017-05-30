Free-Jazz
Evacuate The Earth Look to the Apocalypse
The sax-addled Milwaukee avant-garde trio, Evacuate The Earth, dial up the intensity on their new, self-titled album. The group hosts a listening party for their record on Saturday, June 3, at Puddler’s Hall. more
May 30, 2017 3:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Exotic World of Max Devereaux
Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more
Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Noh Band @ Sugar Maple
The experimental jazz trio Noh Band pushed their sound to metal-esque extremes for a sold-out show at the Sugar Maple. more
Oct 31, 2016 1:02 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Okka Fest Returns for Another Weekend of Improvised Music
For the seventh year in a row, Okka Fest will bring improvised music and free jazz to Bay View. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:21 PM Tyler Friedman Local Music
Milwaukee’s Speakerdust Collective Explores New Sonic Frontiers
It takes a whole crew to man a ship. With that in mind, Milwaukee’s Speakerdust approaches their improvisations as a group effort. Released on the winter solstice, Golden Sessions Vol. 1 captures the essence of the collective more
Jan 29, 2014 2:33 AM Brandon Miller Local Music
Experimental Music at the Borg Ward Collective
The Borg Ward Collective, 823 W. National Ave., hosts an 8 p.m. all-ages, experimental mus Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee