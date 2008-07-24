Free Music

RSS

To promote their upcoming album, MursFor President, Murs and 9th Wonder have... released another album. They put Sweet Lord, an unreleased, 10-track collaboration recorded before President, online for free last night. No big surprises.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Arriving, fittingly, on the heels of that Velvet Underground bootleg that made the rounds online in February, the blogs have been passing around links to a recently unearthed a rare—as “Richman’s biggest fans never even knew this thing existed” r.. more

Jun 10, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Thanks to the continued popularity of all things Kiss, the group’s on-again/off-aga Pain in the Neck ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nine Inch Nails unveiled yesterday a new, 36-song instrumental album with a distinctly Radiohead-ish marketing scheme. Like In Rainbows, Ghosts I – IV was recorded relatively quickly and released without advanced notice. Part of the album is avail.. more

Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Moby has just released a “free exclusive mix” of tracks from his upcoming album, Last Night. At just nine minutes, it’s not the most generous free mix ever released, and it doesn’t allow for too many generalizations about the new album, but there.. more

Feb 14, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

In the 1960s and 1970s, a new breed of avant-garde British film makers brought a radical n about ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Although the sheer number of celebrity impersonations in Frank Caliendo’s arsenal is Guys on Ice ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

It won’t get the same love as Radiohead’s grand online experiment, but Okkervil River dropped a nifty little Hanukkah gift today: Golden Opportunities , a completely free (no donations allowed) “mixtape”more accurately, an album-length compilation.. more

Dec 12, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

Not surprisingly, the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee decried the parody, sayin Abominations ,Expresso more

Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM Expresso

