Free Music
Murs and 9th Wonder Drop a Freebie
To promote their upcoming album, MursFor President, Murs and 9th Wonder have... released another album. They put Sweet Lord, an unreleased, 10-track collaboration recorded before President, online for free last night. No big surprises.. more
Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rare Jonathan Richman Demos
Arriving, fittingly, on the heels of that Velvet Underground bootleg that made the rounds online in February, the blogs have been passing around links to a recently unearthed a rare—as “Richman’s biggest fans never even knew this thing existed” r.. more
Jun 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ace Frehley
Mar 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nine Inch Nails Drops a Stealth New Album
Nine Inch Nails unveiled yesterday a new, 36-song instrumental album with a distinctly Radiohead-ish marketing scheme. Like In Rainbows, Ghosts I – IV was recorded relatively quickly and released without advanced notice. Part of the album is avail.. more
Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Free Moby
Moby has just released a “free exclusive mix” of tracks from his upcoming album, Last Night. At just nine minutes, it’s not the most generous free mix ever released, and it doesn’t allow for too many generalizations about the new album, but there.. more
Feb 14, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Shoot Shoot Shoot
Jan 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Frank Caliendo
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
Okkervil River's Early Christmas Present
It won’t get the same love as Radiohead’s grand online experiment, but Okkervil River dropped a nifty little Hanukkah gift today: Golden Opportunities , a completely free (no donations allowed) “mixtape”more accurately, an album-length compilation.. more
Dec 12, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sykes Steps in It
Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso