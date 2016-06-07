Free Shakespeare In The Park
All-Woman Midsummer Night in the Park
With the weather generally getting favorable outside, outdoor Shakespeare is in full swing for the season. There was a production brought to Lake Park last weekend already. classical theatre troupe comprised solely of women, The Ganymede En.. more
Jun 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Taking the Kids to Shakespeare with Optimist Theatre
Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more
Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
News of the Weird
When David Winkelman, 48, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in Davenport, Iowa, in September, he was still sporting "The Tattoo." In late 2000, Winkelman, reacting to a radio "contest," had his forehead inked with the logo of radio more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Return of Student, Faculty Art
Mid-August sees students returning to the area’s many colleges and universities. That’s good news for art lovers, as these educational settings provide a fascinating cross-section of new and established artists in student and faculty exhibi... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts