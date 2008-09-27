Free Show
Spike Lee's War
Spike Lee has been fighting World War II long before the release of his latest film, Miracle at St. Anna. His campaign began with a salvo at Clint Eastwood for excluding black faces from Flags of Our Fathers and perpetuating the assumption that b.. more
Sep 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Express Yourself Milwaukee Presents:
Each year Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. presents a grand performance that represents the culmination of a year’s worth of multi-disciplined arts study, creation, and practice by the participants of five Milwaukee agencies and schools ser... more
May 11, 2008 12:00 AM Daisy Bouman This Week in Milwaukee
3-2-1 Contact!
Remember that old kids show on PBS?'' The theme song had lyrics in it ....." Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more
May 4, 2008 12:00 AM Heidi Mueller-Smith This Week in Milwaukee