Free
5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche In Racine This Month
I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more
Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Midwest Beat Keep it Casual
The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more
Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Here's The Complete List of 2014 WAMI Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the nominees for its 2014 WAMI Awards this week, and as usual Milwaukee artists are well represented. The complete list of nominees is included below; the winners will be announced at a Sunday, April 27 .. more
Mar 13, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Brighter Beach House
Nearly everybody I know who saw Beach House’s 2010 performance at the Pabst Theater described it in one word: dark. In the spirit of their muse Mazzy Star, the band performed on a barely lit stage, casting only the faintest silhouettes, a moody bu.. more
Oct 11, 2012 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cowboy Versus Samurai at Boulevard
There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more
Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Renaissance's 'Honour' Adds Twists to Oft-Told Tale
Honour tells an oft-told tale, the subject of countless other plays, TV movies and soap operas: An older man dumps his loyal wife for a younger version. But this story by Joanna Murray-Smith takes on more than a few unexpected twists in the... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Idiots and Angels
Cult animator Bill Plympton earned some of the best reviews of his long career for his sixth and most recent full-length feature, Idiots and Angels . Sketched from hand-drawn images, the film tells the story of an abusive, ornery more
Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
How Clinton Balanced the Budget
As America approaches the deadline for increasing the statutory national debt—or risking a more
Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 5 Comments
Theater Calendar
AcaciaTheatre Company 414-744-5995 www.acaciatheatre.com Concordia University Todd Wehr Auditorium ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide
Must-Download Mixtapes: Prophetic, Donnis, K. Michelle
Prophetic – Wow, You Still Sleepin? (download here) “My music is the product for the hood, the ghetto, stillsuburban kids got it, tho,” Milwaukee rapper Prophetic boasts. Heprides himself on residing between these tw.. more
Jun 11, 2010 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bad Religion Turns 30, Gives Away Free Live Album
It's easy to take Bad Religion for granted. They've been a stable presence in the greater punk scene for decades, never sidelined by breakups or extended hiatuses. They still play the Warped Tour more years than not, and they still release solid n.. more
May 21, 2010 6:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Family of the Year
The California sextet Family of the Year recently completed a tour with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a band with which they share a very similar aesethetic, marrying downhome American pop with modern indie quirk and no flirty more
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Silent Light
Carlos Reygadas’ film Silent Light opens with a gorgeous, six-minute, time-lapse depiction of dawn breaking, and the film’s pace doesn’t pick up much from there. Filmed with minimal dialogue and non-professional actors, the movie ,Today more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ilija’s Place Brings Serbian Touch to Cudahy
Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Who’s Indoctrinating School Kids?
I thought the conservative movement jumped the shark when supporters became teabaggers. But they’ve taken their paranoia to new heights by claiming that President Obama’s pep talk to the nation’s school kids is a way to “indoctrinate” them wi.. more
Sep 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Black Francis Addendum
I've got an interview with Black Francis/Frank Black in this week's issue of the Shepherd, where the outgoing songwriter gladly addresses some of the major elephants in the room surrounding his solo career, namely, "Why doesn't he write songs like.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Not So Dark Night of the Soul
Like so many other Danger Mouse albums, Dark Night of the Soul arrives with a back story that's nearly as interesting than the music. Danger Mouse’s collaboration with Sparklehorse and director David Lynch was marketed like a blockbuster movie, wi.. more
May 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stonehenge and Beyond
Everyone knows of Stonehenge, but most American are dimly awareif at allthat hundreds of other Megalithic stone structures and manmade mounds are scattered across the British Isles. The most popular of these sites have become kook magnets. .. more
May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Universe of Universes
The cosmos keeps growing larger, extending beyond anything the human eye can see and confounding the limits of reason. First came other galaxies, a starry sea in which our Milky Way is a mere island; then the Big Bang, in which the universe came .. more
May 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Oh Manny...
Go over to Ladies... for some thoughts on the Manny debacle. more
May 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports