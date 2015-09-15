RSS

I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more

Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

midwest.jpg.jpe

The Midwest Beat singer/guitarist Matt Joyce has always had a fondness for ragged, rough-around-the-edges records. “One of my all-time favorites is Neil Young’s more

Sep 2, 2014 7:35 PM Music Feature

wami.jpg.jpe

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the nominees for its 2014 WAMI Awards this week, and as usual Milwaukee artists are well represented. The complete list of nominees is included below; the winners will be announced at a Sunday, April 27 .. more

Mar 13, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

beach house.jpg.jpe

Adam Miszewski

Nearly everybody I know who saw Beach House’s 2010 performance at the Pabst Theater described it in one word: dark. In the spirit of their muse Mazzy Star, the band performed on a barely lit stage, casting only the faintest silhouettes, a moody bu.. more

Oct 11, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

                                                                    There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more

Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Theater

blogimage18167.jpe

Honour tells an oft-told tale, the subject of countless other plays, TV movies and soap operas: An older man dumps his loyal wife for a younger version. But this story by Joanna Murray-Smith takes on more than a few unexpected twists in the... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage13876.jpe

Cult animator Bill Plympton earned some of the best reviews of his long career for his sixth and most recent full-length feature, Idiots and Angels . Sketched from hand-drawn images, the film tells the story of an abusive, ornery more

Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13874.jpe

As America approaches the deadline for increasing the statutory national debt—or risking a more

Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

AcaciaTheatre Company 414-744-5995 www.acaciatheatre.com Concordia University Todd Wehr Auditorium ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

blogimage5450.jpe

Prophetic – Wow, You Still Sleepin? (download here) “My music is the product for the hood, the ghetto, stillsuburban kids got it, tho,” Milwaukee rapper Prophetic boasts. Heprides himself on residing between these tw.. more

Jun 11, 2010 3:10 PM On Music

blogimage5367.jpe

It's easy to take Bad Religion for granted. They've been a stable presence in the greater punk scene for decades, never sidelined by breakups or extended hiatuses. They still play the Warped Tour more years than not, and they still release solid n.. more

May 21, 2010 6:29 PM On Music

The California sextet Family of the Year recently completed a tour with Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a band with which they share a very similar aesethetic, marrying downhome American pop with modern indie quirk and no flirty more

Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8704.jpe

Carlos Reygadas’ film Silent Light opens with a gorgeous, six-minute, time-lapse depiction of dawn breaking, and the film’s pace doesn’t pick up much from there. Filmed with minimal dialogue and non-professional actors, the movie ,Today more

Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8166.jpe

Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

I thought the conservative movement jumped the shark when supporters became teabaggers. But they’ve taken their paranoia to new heights by claiming that President Obama’s pep talk to the nation’s school kids is a way to “indoctrinate” them wi.. more

Sep 4, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3965.jpe

I've got an interview with Black Francis/Frank Black in this week's issue of the Shepherd, where the outgoing songwriter gladly addresses some of the major elephants in the room surrounding his solo career, namely, "Why doesn't he write songs like.. more

Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3798.jpe

Like so many other Danger Mouse albums, Dark Night of the Soul arrives with a back story that's nearly as interesting than the music. Danger Mouse’s collaboration with Sparklehorse and director David Lynch was marketed like a blockbuster movie, wi.. more

May 27, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Everyone knows of Stonehenge, but most American are dimly awareif at allthat hundreds of other Megalithic stone structures and manmade mounds are scattered across the British Isles. The most popular of these sites have become kook magnets. .. more

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The cosmos keeps growing larger, extending beyond anything the human eye can see and confounding the limits of reason. First came other galaxies, a starry sea in which our Milky Way is a mere island; then the Big Bang, in which the universe came .. more

May 12, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Go over to Ladies... for some thoughts on the Manny debacle. more

May 12, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

