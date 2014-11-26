RSS

Freedom High

freedom.jpg.jpe

Hollywood clings to proven conventions, lazy as they can be, and there are few it has milked harder in recent years than the White Savior: the noble Caucasian who heroically stands up for a more

Nov 26, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

theatrereview_skylight_wizardofoz_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Mark Frohna

The lights dim and images of clouds are rendered upon the Cabot Theatre’s curtain before its rise. We are introduced to all the familiar characters within a 1930s Dust Bowl setting and then, as we more

Nov 25, 2014 11:48 PM Theater

freedom high.jpg.jpe

Givenwhat an explosive time in history it was, it’s staggering to think that theCivil Rights Movement peaked as recently as half a century ago. People wererisking their lives for equality in a United States that was eerily similar tothe one we.. more

Aug 9, 2014 9:19 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES