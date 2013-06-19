Freeways
Women and Girls Lose Out in GOP Budget
The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more
Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Court Order May Force Wisconsin DOT To Improve Public Transit
Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more
May 22, 2013 3:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Does Wisconsin Really Need More Roadways?
Is Wisconsin is planning to expand too much roadway in the coming years, given the state’s slow population growth and transportation trends? A report by the public interest WISPIRG Foundation answers an emphatic “yes” and contends that t... more
Jan 30, 2013 3:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
EarthTalk
Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more
Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Who Will the Zoo Interchange Benefit ?
Does the $1.7 billion to be spent on the reconstruction and expansion of the Zoo Interchange... more
Sep 26, 2012 2:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Good Soldiers (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by David Finkel
The Good Soldiers ,Books more
Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Books