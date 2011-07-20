RSS

Freight

There is much fanfare surrounding the final show of Milwaukee-based noise-rock act Death Dream, which is a bit strange considering that the band, despite being together for two years, has yet to put out a record of any kind... more

Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Mar 3, 2010 7:12 PM Daily Dose

Cory Liebmann at Eye on Wisconsin is following the goings-on of our homegrown right wingers. Former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen, whos a free man despite being convicted of misconduct in office, is heading up a new conservative organi.. more

Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Daily Dose

Though they’re clearly influenced by the Jesus Lizard and other seminal acts from Touch and Go’s back catalog, Milwaukee’s Pigs on Ice play their tightly wound punk and post-punk with a th,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   It’sbeen said that desperate times produce desperate music, and the cu Freight plays an 8 p.m. show at theBorg Ward on Thursday, July 17. ,Local Music more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

