French Connection
French Music à la Frankly Music
Milwaukee’s Frankly Music chamber ensemble continues its season with elegant French music in a lovely setting at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Violinist Frank Almond is joined by cellist Julian Schwartz and pianist Brian Zeger at 7 p.m. on M... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:11 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Audio Interview With Mark Clements pt. 1
I’ve taken to recording the audio on interviews with a digital camera. It’s a bit weird. Recently I’d found that the audio from such interviews would make for a reasonably practical series of podcasts. And so here is the debut installment of the.. more
Mar 27, 2011 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
French Connection
Brochach screens one of the most storied action films of all time tonight for its weekly patio movie screening: The French Connection, the 1971 crime caper in which Gene Hackman plays a hard New York City detective trying to thwart a heroin... more
May 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee