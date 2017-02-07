French
The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East (Oxford University Press), by Roger Hardy
Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more
Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
Bastille Days to Begin Thursday
Milwaukee’s French festival, BastilleDays, kicks off its four day run on Thursday. The festival, locatedat Cathedral Square, features live music, an international marketplace, Frenchand Cajun food and the their signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower re.. more
Jul 8, 2015 1:57 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Chez Jacques Features World’s #1 Selling Brand of Beaujolais
Beaujolais Nouveau Day, held on the third Thursday ofNovember, is the biggest wine holiday of the year that honors the end of a harvestand celebrates the first taste of a new Beaujolais vintage. Chez Jacques’ La Fête Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner jo.. more
Nov 14, 2014 9:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Talley’s Folly At Summerstage
TheLanford Wilson comedy Talley’s Folly is a strikingly good fit foroutdoor theatre in the summer. There is so much about next month’s productionwith Summerstage that sounds like a really, really fun trip out of townfor an evening.Firstof all.. more
Jul 21, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Continental Brasserie
The Lagniappe Brasserie (17001 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin) serves some fine continental fare in a charming setting. The interior has a countrified French feel in a location surrounded by suburbia. The menu changes more
Apr 24, 2013 6:08 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Early Music Now’s Medieval Christmas
Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more
Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Milwaukee Storms the Bastille
It was Paris, 1789. The impoverished and exploited masses, fed up with the tyranny and wonton... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature 6 Comments
Monsieur Lazhar
Film, movie, review, Milwaukee, Canada, Oscar, nomination, Monsieur Lazhar, Alice, Simon, Philippe Falardeau, play, Evelyne de la Cheneliere, French, subtitles... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Le Reve's French Fish Fry
Lent is here, and the Friday fish fry is showing up at a surprising place: Le Reve, the French café and patisserie in the old heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.). Atlantic cod is served with fries, coleslaw, rye bread and house-made tart... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Chez Jacques Adds French Flair to Milwaukee
About 10 years ago Jacques Chaumet opened Jacques' French Café, not far from the Allen-Bradley complex. Chaumet, who hails from the south of France, brought some Gallic panache to Milwaukee's near-South Side. But the original café... more
Sep 29, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Chez Jacques' Beautiful Wine Garden
As many trendy restaurants closed their doors over the last decade, Chez Jacques (1022 S. First St.) endured for its unpretentious presentation of French food. One of the bistro's secrets, kept tightly under wraps by the climate for much of... more
Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Rufus Wainwright w/ Martha Wainwright
In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and performing a quick song-and-dance routine in more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
World War II Drama In Racine
Summer Theatre is always a bit weird come July/August. Between The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair and Nicholas Cialdini’s Boomtown, this weekend is an impromptu area theatre tribute to baby boomers. There are musicals and comedies opening .. more
Jul 18, 2010 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Book Club
Waupun’s Book Club is set to make the town known for more than its prison. Vocalist-guitarist Sam Sterk sounds a bit like Billy Corgan, but lyrically he is probably in a less-tortured place than the Smashing Pumpkins/Zwan frontman. Neo-psyc... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Secret Policeman Rocks
Amnesty International put itself at the forefront of popular culture in the ‘70s when—years before Live AID—it inaugurated a series of “Secret Policeman’s Balls” to call attention to oppression in nations all over the world. The wonderful effect .. more
Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
4AD Gives Away Mini SXSW Compilation
Teasing their upcoming SXSW showcase show, 4AD is giving away free downloads of a mini, five-song compilation, featuring new or recent songs from five of the label's acts: M. Ward, St. Vincent, Anni Rossi and Camera Obscura, who contribute the sho.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interview: Richard Knight @ WPCA
Milwaukee's Richard Knight has been producing art for over 25 years. This Indiana University MFA graduate concentrates on abstracts developed from objects he often constructs that form his drawings, and afterwards his paintings, which vary.. more
Mar 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Hal Rammel vs. Peter Woods
When Hal Rammel isn’t hosting “Alternating Currents,” WMSE’s Sunday night experimental music showcase, or inventing his own instruments (he’s proudly patented the triolin, the snath, the aerolin and the hydro-aerolin), he fin more
Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers pick up Mike Cameron's option
I, for one, would have been shocked had we not done so, but the longer it went on, the more everyone began to question whether we would. It's now official. Tom H has a bunch of quotes from Melvin and Cameron, so I'm giving you the whole thing:Brew.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dreamy French Fare
Thehistoric center of Wauwatosa is a far cry from Mayfair Road. Alsocalled “The Village,” it house,Dining Out more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments