Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more

Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM Books

Milwaukee’s French festival, BastilleDays, kicks off its four day run on Thursday. The festival, locatedat Cathedral Square, features live music, an international marketplace, Frenchand Cajun food and the their signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower re.. more

Jul 8, 2015 1:57 PM Around MKE

Beaujolais Nouveau Day, held on the third Thursday ofNovember, is the biggest wine holiday of the year that honors the end of a harvestand celebrates the first taste of a new Beaujolais vintage. Chez Jacques’ La Fête Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner jo.. more

Nov 14, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

TheLanford Wilson comedy Talley’s Folly is a strikingly good fit foroutdoor theatre in the summer. There is so much about next month’s productionwith Summerstage that sounds like a really, really fun trip out of townfor an evening.Firstof all.. more

Jul 21, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

The Lagniappe Brasserie (17001 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin) serves some fine continental fare in a charming setting. The interior has a countrified French feel in a location surrounded by suburbia. The menu changes more

Apr 24, 2013 6:08 PM Dining Preview

Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more

Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Classical Music

It was Paris, 1789. The impoverished and exploited masses, fed up with the tyranny and wonton... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 6 Comments

Film, movie, review, Milwaukee, Canada, Oscar, nomination, Monsieur Lazhar, Alice, Simon, Philippe Falardeau, play, Evelyne de la Cheneliere, French, subtitles... more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Lent is here, and the Friday fish fry is showing up at a surprising place: Le Reve, the French café and patisserie in the old heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.). Atlantic cod is served with fries, coleslaw, rye bread and house-made tart... more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

About 10 years ago Jacques Chaumet opened Jacques' French Café, not far from the Allen-Bradley complex. Chaumet, who hails from the south of France, brought some Gallic panache to Milwaukee's near-South Side. But the original café... more

Sep 29, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

As many trendy restaurants closed their doors over the last decade, Chez Jacques (1022 S. First St.) endured for its unpretentious presentation of French food. One of the bistro's secrets, kept tightly under wraps by the climate for much of... more

Jun 23, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and performing a quick song-and-dance routine in more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Summer Theatre is always a bit weird come July/August. Between The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair and Nicholas Cialdini’s Boomtown, this weekend is an impromptu area theatre tribute to baby boomers. There are musicals and comedies opening .. more

Jul 18, 2010 11:54 PM Theater

Waupun’s Book Club is set to make the town known for more than its prison. Vocalist-guitarist Sam Sterk sounds a bit like Billy Corgan, but lyrically he is probably in a less-tortured place than the Smashing Pumpkins/Zwan frontman. Neo-psyc... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Amnesty International put itself at the forefront of popular culture in the ‘70s when—years before Live AID—it inaugurated a series of “Secret Policeman’s Balls” to call attention to oppression in nations all over the world. The wonderful effect .. more

Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Teasing their upcoming SXSW showcase show, 4AD is giving away free downloads of a mini, five-song compilation, featuring new or recent songs from five of the label's acts: M. Ward, St. Vincent, Anni Rossi and Camera Obscura, who contribute the sho.. more

Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Milwaukee's Richard Knight has been producing art for over 25 years. This Indiana University MFA graduate concentrates on abstracts developed from objects he often constructs that form his drawings, and afterwards his paintings, which vary.. more

Mar 6, 2009 5:00 AM Visual Arts

When Hal Rammel isn’t hosting “Alternating Currents,” WMSE’s Sunday night experimental music showcase, or inventing his own instruments (he’s proudly patented the triolin, the snath, the aerolin and the hydro-aerolin), he fin more

Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I, for one, would have been shocked had we not done so, but the longer it went on, the more everyone began to question whether we would. It's now official. Tom H has a bunch of quotes from Melvin and Cameron, so I'm giving you the whole thing:Brew.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Thehistoric center of Wauwatosa is a far cry from Mayfair Road. Alsocalled “The Village,” it house,Dining Out more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

