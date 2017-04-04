RSS

Fresh Cut Collective

localmusic_blax_a_bysamcurro.jpg.jpe

Former Fresh Cut Collective rapper Blax talks about his new record, Milwaukee’s reenergized rap scene, and teaming up with Coo Coo Cal. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:11 PM Local Music

lebowskifest greg andrews.jpg.jpe

Greg Andrews, Flickr CC

The Dude is coming back to Milwaukee as we get ready foranother Lewbowski Fest. The 2 day festival will be held at Cathedral Square downtownon Friday, August 21st and will continue at JB's on 41 Bowling Center on Saturday the 22nd.Friday’s Mo.. more

Aug 4, 2015 7:26 PM Around MKE

musicgateway_lordefredd33_bywestonrich.jpg.jpe

Photo by Weston Rich

Lorde Fredd33 isn’t the kind of rapper to write rhymes down. He prefers to work by impulse. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:58 PM Music Feature

concertreview_slowwalker_bremencafe.jpg.jpe

Slow Walker / Via Facebook

Two high-energy rock bands and a Fresh Cut-affiliated rapper contributed to the Arte Para Todos festival’s inspired lineup. more

Mar 2, 2015 11:20 AM Concert Reviews

onmusic_lexallen_byraebu.jpg.jpe

Rae Bu

Lex Allen’s debut Anonymous Vibes fell under the radar when it was first released early last year, which was a shame if not a surprise, given that it was a posh, contemporary soul album in a city where there isn’t a huge market for that kind of th.. more

Jan 20, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

aroundmke_weekendevents.jpg.jpe

We’re nine days away from Christmas and Greater Milwaukeecontinues to dazzle with a variety of events, get-togethers and holiday cheer.Here’s what’s happening this weekend!Friday, Dec. 19pabstmansion.comTwilight Tour at the Pabst MansionSp.. more

Dec 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_yourmotherdances.jpg.jpe

Your Mother Dances / Via Facebook

After a two-year hiatus, Your Mother Dances (YMD) is holding a hot fundraising burlesque party to help produce their upcoming May show, Back in Black (and purple) . The cabaret-style Burlesque Blowout! , scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 13 from 8-10 p.. more

Dec 12, 2014 7:25 PM Around MKE

mkearts_callforartistswistatefairasticposterartcompetition.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin State Fair

Poster art is anunderappreciated category - perhaps because the conveyance of informationtrumps and restricts the autonomy of the artist. Nevertheless, the works ofToulouse-Lautrec and the concert posters of the 1960s demonstrate the aesthetic.. more

Nov 26, 2014 10:25 PM Visual Arts

matt gorski dilla donuts.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.If you’ve been paying attention at all to Milwaukee music for the las,Music Feature more

Apr 4, 2014 3:34 PM Music Feature

diarrheaplanet.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee-born satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts regular commentary to more

Jan 15, 2014 2:01 AM This Week in Milwaukee

phoenix.jpg.jpe

The knock against French alternative rockers is that they essentially write the same song over and over again. That criticism is more or less fair, but man, the songs “Lisztomania” and “1901” from 2009’s sterling more

Dec 11, 2013 1:31 AM This Week in Milwaukee

fable.jpg.jpe

With age and experience, bands learn all sorts of hard lessons, but one of the hardest to grasp is also seemingly one of the most basic: Don’t take yourselves too seriously more

Jun 5, 2013 4:39 PM Local Music

musicgateway_fcc.jpg.jpe

Fresh Cut Collective took their time when they began recording their new album last fall, precisely tracking... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage18100.jpe

It's not entirely clear what the annual South By Southwest music festival accomplishes anymore. Once an industry shindig where buzz bands played in hopes of landing a record deal, the four-day event (10 days, counting the film and interacti... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more

Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Theater

blogimage11927.jpe

Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee’s Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11163.jpe

Only in Wisconsin would it be controversial for the state department charged with protecting wildlife to collaborate with a private organization that cares about animals.As we watch in horror as birds and reptiles get slimed with toxic gunk... more

Jun 8, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

blogimage11059.jpe

Live hip-hop bands tend to fall back on bland, anonymous grooves, as the actual music takes a backseat to the raps, but Milwaukee’s Fresh Cut Collective escapes this trap, giving the six players who back rapper Adebisi plenty to do. With more

May 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now, he willfully retreated from ... more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10987.jpe

Fresh Cut Collective, comprised of seven artists with extensive histories with other Milwaukee bands, play music live that otherwise would be presented using either pre-recorded sounds or a combination of that and, say, a couple of live pla... more

May 21, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews 4 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES