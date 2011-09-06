RSS

Legendary playwright Tennessee Williams was born 100 years ago. New theatre company Fresh Page Productions debuts with a program of four shorts and a few journal entries written by the influential storyteller at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre... more

Sep 6, 2011 1:41 PM Theater

In the days since it closed its one-weekend-only production of In My Mind's Eye, there's been some activity on the group'Â™s website.Pear Photography has posted some absolutely beautiful studio shots of many of the characters. A studio that has .. more

Sep 4, 2011 2:47 AM Theater

Acclaimed playwright Tennessee Williams was born 100 years ago. Online, local actor Joshua Devitt commented that no Milwaukee theater groups were celebrating the anniversary. Local actor Kyle Queenan suggested that they do something on thei... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

A simple conversation over Facebook turns into a huge project and a couple of Tennessee Williams world premieres as Kyle Queenan and Joshua Devitt unveil Fresh Page Productions' first project in a couple of weeks.I had a chance to sit down wit.. more

Aug 15, 2011 1:48 PM Theater

Merle Haggard was integral in popularizing some of country’s most memorable movements, from the rugged, electric Bakersfield sound to the outlaw country aesthetic and later the Western-swing revival. His true legacy, though, is his songwrit... more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

­­Hometown folk singers Fox & Branch continue the kids 'n' family friendliness of thei Take Time in Life ,CD Reviews more

Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Steve Lewandowski Jazz Trio starts the day's musical performances, the Newtonburg Brass Band follows, Tom Anthony then performs classic pop standards by such artists as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Buddy Holly, The Platters and others, a... more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

