Tennessee Williams with Fresh Page
Legendary playwright Tennessee Williams was born 100 years ago. New theatre company Fresh Page Productions debuts with a program of four shorts and a few journal entries written by the influential storyteller at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre... more
Sep 6, 2011 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fools For Tragedy: What's Next
In the days since it closed its one-weekend-only production of In My Mind's Eye, there's been some activity on the group'Â™s website.Pear Photography has posted some absolutely beautiful studio shots of many of the characters. A studio that has .. more
Sep 4, 2011 2:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Theater Turns a Fresh Page
Acclaimed playwright Tennessee Williams was born 100 years ago. Online, local actor Joshua Devitt commented that no Milwaukee theater groups were celebrating the anniversary. Local actor Kyle Queenan suggested that they do something on thei... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Audio Interview: Fresh Page Productions and World Premiere Tennessee Williams Shorts
A simple conversation over Facebook turns into a huge project and a couple of Tennessee Williams world premieres as Kyle Queenan and Joshua Devitt unveil Fresh Page Productions' first project in a couple of weeks.I had a chance to sit down wit.. more
Aug 15, 2011 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
