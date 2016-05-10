Friday The 13Th Fest
This Week in Milwaukee: May 12-18
Thursday, May 12 Jam for Jam Music & Camping Festival @ The Concord House, Sullivan Jam for Jamaica is an organization started a decade ago to improve the lives of impoverished Ja
May 10, 2016 This Week in Milwaukee
Friday the 13th Fest Comes to Riverwest Public House
Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13."Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our..
May 2, 2016 Around MKE
Shepherd Express Endorsements
This is a brutal election season for incumbents. But not all incumbents are created equal. That's why we're supporting Sen. Russ Feingold in his bid for re-election. Feingold has been a strong supporter of progressive causes, like civil lib...
Oct 27, 2010 News Features