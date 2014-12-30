RSS

Friday Fish Fry

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Many old-school restaurants and supper clubs, bastions of red meat, potatoes and a classic fish fry, have closed in recent years. But the old ways live on at Joe’s K Ranch, which features decent, no-nonsense fare and affordable prices. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:58 PM Dining Out

As the days grow shorter and the nights colder, comfort foods become a priority for most of us. more

Nov 12, 2014 9:25 PM Dining Out

The world keeps changing, yet without continuity, we’d be lost. The secret to a successful business often comes down to harmonizing change with familiarity. Take Google, still the ready reference of the Internet Age but still adding new lin... more

Nov 12, 2013 11:42 PM Dining Preview

Elm Grove is thought of as a bird sanctuary, a bedroom suburb and home to one of the area’s longest-running community theaters, the Sunset Playhouse. The idea of a little colony of Ireland, flourishing on the village’s main street, might ha... more

Aug 27, 2013 12:15 AM Dining Preview

Come there once and it’s likely owners Tom and Ida Spack will remember your face. Nona’s Café (2206 S. 10th Ave., South Milwaukee) is that kind of place—friendly, genuine and warm. Open Monday through Saturday, Nona’s serves more

Feb 5, 2013 12:14 PM Dining Preview

In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more

Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Dining Preview

Hooligan’s has been in business since 1936. The nearly triangular-shaped corner bar, just a stone’s throw from the Oriental Theatre, has evolved in recent decades. At one time it was a place to buy bottles of Thunderbird more

Dec 13, 2012 12:43 AM Dining Preview

