Friday Fish Fry
Joe’s K Ranch
Many old-school restaurants and supper clubs, bastions of red meat, potatoes and a classic fish fry, have closed in recent years. But the old ways live on at Joe’s K Ranch, which features decent, no-nonsense fare and affordable prices. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Out
Comfort Food at Clifford’s Supper Club
As the days grow shorter and the nights colder, comfort foods become a priority for most of us. more
Nov 12, 2014 9:25 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Something New at Polonez
The world keeps changing, yet without continuity, we’d be lost. The secret to a successful business often comes down to harmonizing change with familiarity. Take Google, still the ready reference of the Internet Age but still adding new lin... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:42 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
The Green Side of Elm Grove
Elm Grove is thought of as a bird sanctuary, a bedroom suburb and home to one of the area’s longest-running community theaters, the Sunset Playhouse. The idea of a little colony of Ireland, flourishing on the village’s main street, might ha... more
Aug 27, 2013 12:15 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Nona’s South Milwaukee Tradition
Come there once and it’s likely owners Tom and Ida Spack will remember your face. Nona’s Café (2206 S. 10th Ave., South Milwaukee) is that kind of place—friendly, genuine and warm. Open Monday through Saturday, Nona’s serves more
Feb 5, 2013 12:14 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Turner Hall Reopens
In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more
Dec 20, 2012 11:40 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Classic East Side Corner Bar
Hooligan’s has been in business since 1936. The nearly triangular-shaped corner bar, just a stone’s throw from the Oriental Theatre, has evolved in recent decades. At one time it was a place to buy bottles of Thunderbird more
Dec 13, 2012 12:43 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview