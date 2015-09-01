RSS
To Our Friends
We Are Your Friends
For all its visual panache, We Are Your Friends is basically predictable, cliché-ridden and profoundly misogynistic. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:34 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Roll Out the Barrel!
The influence of Milwaukee’s German roots has inspired the creation of another biergarten. After Estabrook Park’s beer garden experienced resounding success more
Jul 2, 2013 10:34 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Kane Place Record Club and the Art of Feeling Good
Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
