Frightened Rabbit

twim_frightenedrabbit_(bydanmassie).jpg.jpe

Frightened Rabbit, photo by Dan Massie

Hip-hop takes a stand against cancer, Jeff Tweedy does Sheboygan, and Alverno Presents bids its final farewell. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

img_9678.jpg.jpe

Last time I checked, Independence Day was still a long way off. But this weekend, there were fireworks. Indie rock dynamo Local Natives met a frenzied capacity crowd Friday night at the Riverside Theater, with explosive results. more

Mar 25, 2013 9:56 AM Concert Reviews

music.jpg.jpe

Everything you need to know about Frightened Rabbit comes from a place: Scotland. That’s the home of the indie rock band, and its culture has informed Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchinson—which means you’ll rarely hear more

Mar 20, 2013 12:03 AM Music Feature

residents.jpg.jpe

As the 2012 concert year slows to a chilly, Christmas-y halt, the Pabst Theater Foundation has turned its sites toward 2013, announcing a number of shows at its venues this morning, including:* Pensive indie-rockers Frightened Rabbit, which will.. more

Dec 10, 2012 4:15 PM On Music

blogimage4853.jpe

The Pabst Theater Foundation announced today four shows coming to the Pabst Theater or Turner Hall Ballroom this spring, including: * Girls at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, April 11 * Jónsi Birgisson (of Sigur Rós, a band now on i.. more

Feb 2, 2010 6:49 PM On Music

blogimage8872.jpe

For a preview of coming attractions, simply turn onthe FOX News Channel or any right-wing %uFFFD 2009Creators.com. ,News Features more

Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage4853.jpe

For many politicians and activists, "reality" is a projection of fear, desire and illusion, and nowhere is this truer than in the Middle East. Israeli novelist David Grossman argues that lit,Books more

Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Books

