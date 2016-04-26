Frightened Rabbit
This Week In Milwaukee April 28-May 4
Hip-hop takes a stand against cancer, Jeff Tweedy does Sheboygan, and Alverno Presents bids its final farewell. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Local Natives @ The Riverside Theater
Last time I checked, Independence Day was still a long way off. But this weekend, there were fireworks. Indie rock dynamo Local Natives met a frenzied capacity crowd Friday night at the Riverside Theater, with explosive results. more
Mar 25, 2013 9:56 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Another Dose of Scottish Pessimism from Frightened Rabbit
Everything you need to know about Frightened Rabbit comes from a place: Scotland. That’s the home of the indie rock band, and its culture has informed Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchinson—which means you’ll rarely hear more
Mar 20, 2013 12:03 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Just Announced: The Residents, Frightened Rabbit, Railroad Earth and More
As the 2012 concert year slows to a chilly, Christmas-y halt, the Pabst Theater Foundation has turned its sites toward 2013, announcing a number of shows at its venues this morning, including:* Pensive indie-rockers Frightened Rabbit, which will.. more
Dec 10, 2012 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pabst/Turner Announce a Slew of Indie Shows (No Hip-Hop, Though)
The Pabst Theater Foundation announced today four shows coming to the Pabst Theater or Turner Hall Ballroom this spring, including: * Girls at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, April 11 * Jónsi Birgisson (of Sigur Rós, a band now on i.. more
Feb 2, 2010 6:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Testing Next Year’s Lies Today
For a preview of coming attractions, simply turn onthe FOX News Channel or any right-wing %uFFFD 2009Creators.com. ,News Features more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Writing in the Dark: Essays on Literature and Politics
For many politicians and activists, "reality" is a projection of fear, desire and illusion, and nowhere is this truer than in the Middle East. Israeli novelist David Grossman argues that lit,Books more
Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books