RSS

Fritz Lang

haunted-screens.jpg.jpe

“HauntedScreens: German Cinema of the 1920s” is a media-hopping study in modern anxietyand the visual methods for capturing and conveying it. The artistic movement German Expressionism was a reflection of the prevailingmood in Weimar Ge.. more

Oct 24, 2016 3:35 PM Around MKE

drmabuse.jpg.jpe

Dr.Mabuse was an archetypical cinematic arch-villain, an insidious shape-shifterwith the power to distort perceptions of reality. He became the subject ofseveral films after debuting on screen in director Fritz Lang’s Dr. Ma.. more

Sep 19, 2016 1:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

fritz.jpg.jpe

Aug 1, 2016 3:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

aegateway_maltesefalcon.jpg.jpe

To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM A&E Feature

spies.jpg.jpe

Feb 2, 2016 2:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Modernism was aprevailing cultural current for much of the last century. In Constellations of Genius: 1922 ModernismYear One (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), Kevin Jackson insists on 1922 as the significant turning point. The.. more

Mar 17, 2014 3:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

It was meant as the non-arena show: Earlier this year, Morrissey chose to play the intimate, 1,800-seat auditorium of Hollywood High School after selling out the Staples Center the night before. Most of 25 Live was shot at the smaller venue... more

Oct 28, 2013 6:01 PM Home Movies

 Alove and deep knowledge of film informs some of the selections on Aurora , thesecond album by pianist Ran Blake and singer Sara Serpa. Discordant andwordless in its angst, the duo’s “Dr. Mabuse,” based on Konrad Elfer’s melodyfor .. more

Oct 27, 2012 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13243.jpe

Dropping its hero, big green ogre Shrek, into an alternate universe, this fourth chapter of the popular DreamWork's franchise is able to reconsider the fates and fortunes of its primary characters. Shrek's (Michael Myers) birthday, celebrat... more

Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage13129.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Stop me if you’ve heard this, but it’s that time of year when your neighborly folks on the TV local news begin to dish out handy tips on how to handle the seasonal stres more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Fritz Langs monument in early science fiction, Metropolis (1927), never entirely made senseuntil now. The versions seen since World War II were recovered from edited or censored copies. The story literally had holes. But in 2008, an almost com.. more

Nov 22, 2010 1:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee County Board Chair Lee Holloway finds himself in an enviable position: both king and kingmaker. Since Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is leaving for the governor’s mansion, Holloway can step into that position for a time a... more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

blogimage12462.jpe

All fans who attend tonight’s Milwaukee Admirals game against the Abbortsford Heat will take home a free Admirals magnet schedule. more

Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10090.jpe

If the earthquakes in Chile and Haiti carry any message for those of us fortunate enough not to live in those places, perhaps it is that government regulation could save your life—while right-wing ideology may kill you someday.For those of ... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

The worldwide acclaim of Breathless (1960) transformed film critic Jean-Luc Godard into the leading director of the French new wave and infante terrible of European art house cinema. Fascinated yet repelled by Hollywood, Godard approached the str.. more

Feb 21, 2010 1:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

Honeypie Café 2643 S. KinnickinnicAve.414-489-7437 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Measured against a career studded with landmarks such as Metropolis, M, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, Scarlet Street and The Big Heat, Fritz Lang’s Man Hunt was a minor effort. But the director’s 1941 movie, out now on DVD, was an important .. more

May 30, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is coming to Milwaukee! Jeff Beck will be performing at Turner Hall on Saturday, April 18at 8pm. Jeff Beck is one of the influential guitarists that has ,Promotions more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

The spirit of giving permeates the city during December. Likewise, the creative spirit of the arts also brightens these cold winter days. ,Art more

Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

   "Politics makes strange bedfellows," says a reporter-turned-politic State of the Union ,Theater more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES