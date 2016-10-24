Fritz Lang
A Cinematic Study in Modern Anxiety at the Milwaukee Art Museum
“HauntedScreens: German Cinema of the 1920s” is a media-hopping study in modern anxietyand the visual methods for capturing and conveying it. The artistic movement German Expressionism was a reflection of the prevailingmood in Weimar Ge.. more
Oct 24, 2016 3:35 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Dr. Mabuse the Gambler
Dr.Mabuse was an archetypical cinematic arch-villain, an insidious shape-shifterwith the power to distort perceptions of reality. He became the subject ofseveral films after debuting on screen in director Fritz Lang’s Dr. Ma.. more
Sep 19, 2016 1:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fritz Lang Restored
Aug 1, 2016 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Movie Magic of Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet
To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Classic German Films out on Blu-ray
Feb 2, 2016 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Modernism’s Year One?
Modernism was aprevailing cultural current for much of the last century. In Constellations of Genius: 1922 ModernismYear One (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), Kevin Jackson insists on 1922 as the significant turning point. The.. more
Mar 17, 2014 3:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 28
It was meant as the non-arena show: Earlier this year, Morrissey chose to play the intimate, 1,800-seat auditorium of Hollywood High School after selling out the Staples Center the night before. Most of 25 Live was shot at the smaller venue... more
Oct 28, 2013 6:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Cinematic Duets
Alove and deep knowledge of film informs some of the selections on Aurora , thesecond album by pianist Ran Blake and singer Sara Serpa. Discordant andwordless in its angst, the duo’s “Dr. Mabuse,” based on Konrad Elfer’s melodyfor .. more
Oct 27, 2012 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Dropping its hero, big green ogre Shrek, into an alternate universe, this fourth chapter of the popular DreamWork's franchise is able to reconsider the fates and fortunes of its primary characters. Shrek's (Michael Myers) birthday, celebrat... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Is That a Gun in Your Pocket… ?
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Stop me if you’ve heard this, but it’s that time of year when your neighborly folks on the TV local news begin to dish out handy tips on how to handle the seasonal stres more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Complete Metropolis
Fritz Langs monument in early science fiction, Metropolis (1927), never entirely made senseuntil now. The versions seen since World War II were recovered from edited or censored copies. The story literally had holes. But in 2008, an almost com.. more
Nov 22, 2010 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Transition Time in County Government
Milwaukee County Board Chair Lee Holloway finds himself in an enviable position: both king and kingmaker. Since Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is leaving for the governor’s mansion, Holloway can step into that position for a time a... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 11 Comments
Admirals vs. Heat
All fans who attend tonight’s Milwaukee Admirals game against the Abbortsford Heat will take home a free Admirals magnet schedule. more
Oct 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Politics of Earthquakes
If the earthquakes in Chile and Haiti carry any message for those of us fortunate enough not to live in those places, perhaps it is that government regulation could save your life—while right-wing ideology may kill you someday.For those of ... more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Contempt of Hollywood
The worldwide acclaim of Breathless (1960) transformed film critic Jean-Luc Godard into the leading director of the French new wave and infante terrible of European art house cinema. Fascinated yet repelled by Hollywood, Godard approached the str.. more
Feb 21, 2010 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Best New Restaurant (Opened Since November 2008)
Honeypie Café 2643 S. KinnickinnicAve.414-489-7437 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
Wartime Man Hunt
Measured against a career studded with landmarks such as Metropolis, M, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, Scarlet Street and The Big Heat, Fritz Lang’s Man Hunt was a minor effort. But the director’s 1941 movie, out now on DVD, was an important .. more
May 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jeff Beck (4/18)
The two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is coming to Milwaukee! Jeff Beck will be performing at Turner Hall on Saturday, April 18at 8pm. Jeff Beck is one of the influential guitarists that has ,Promotions more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
The Creative Spirit
The spirit of giving permeates the city during December. Likewise, the creative spirit of the arts also brightens these cold winter days. ,Art more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Idealism Versus Pragmatism
"Politics makes strange bedfellows," says a reporter-turned-politic State of the Union ,Theater more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater