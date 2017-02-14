Frogs: A Chorus Of Colors
Watch Out for Them Gators
Hey there hi there ho there, Off-the-Beaten-Path fans! It'sbeen a spell, but I'm back. Usually I cover remote or little known places inthe surrounding Milwaukee areas where you can escape to for a quick getaway.But since this blog is entit.. more
Feb 14, 2017 7:07 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
PressureCast: PS4 Pro is Now a Must Own (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty-Seven)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Feb 6, 2017 4:03 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
This Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's New Amphitheater and The State of the Journal Sentinel
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insuranc.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Buster Keaton Classics on Blu-ray
Although he was born intovaudeville and debuted on stage at age three, Buster Keaton seemed acutelyaware of being a face on a screen; his cool manner would have been lost onstage but held the center of gravity when in front .. more
Feb 1, 2017 4:23 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Patti Smith Will Play Milwaukee For the First Time Since 1979
One of punk’s pioneering voices and rock’s most respected songwriters, Patti Smith is making her long-overdue return to Milwaukee. Smith will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on March 9 at 8 p.m., the promoter announced today. It’ll be her first c.. more
Jan 3, 2017 11:01 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
When Broadway Went to Hollywood
EthanMordden loves film and Broadway shows, yet is often frustrated when they meetand produce that hybrid known as the movie musical. With When Broadway Went toHollywood , the New Yorker-New York Times writer has composed a ra.. more
Dec 26, 2016 2:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Oldest Bar Trivia League Turns Ten
Milwaukee’s oldest bar trivia league – Quizmaster Trivia –turns ten years old this month. Although trivia nights had been around inMilwaukee bars since at least the early 2000s (mostly through national,computerized networks that listed the.. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Jason Bourne Remembers
Memoriesare coming back to Jason Bourne in bits and shards, many of them flashes ofunpleasant scenes of murder by carefully laid out assassination or in brutalbarehanded confrontations. In the fourth installment of the saga, e.. more
Nov 25, 2016 1:37 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Appetite at the Power Plant
Nov 23, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Area Bars Serve Up Special Holiday Drinks
Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more
Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Food
Anne Bonny on the Horizon
Playwright Liz Shipe is telling a story from out of the past. “All of the characters,” she says, “even though they are inspired from history, are highly fictionalized.” The story she’s telling is that of Anne Bonny--a character found in Ca.. more
Oct 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Interview with Michael Collins, Director of “Almost Sunrise
The statistic issobering: roughly twenty veterans commit suicide each day. Clearly veterans arefighting a battle that demands more than political lip service, bumper stickersupport and pharmaceutical cocktails.“Almost Sunrise,”the ce.. more
Sep 30, 2016 7:07 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Early Music Now Celebrates 30th Anniversary Season
Early Music Now’s 30th anniversary season begins Saturday,Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroquemusic performed by world-class international early music specialists inlandmark Milwaukee venues.Fre.. more
Sep 28, 2016 2:21 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2016 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, it's time once again for our fall concert preview. So we get right to it, and there's a lot to g.. more
Sep 8, 2016 8:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Film Festival Box Office to Open Thursday
As the highly-anticipated 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival draws closer, its Festival Box Office location and opening date has been announced. Beginning on September 8, the general public may purchase tickets to individual films online, in perso.. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Thump Along With the New Sylvan Esso Single "Radio"
National electro-pop favorites and friends of Milwaukee Sylvan Esso are preparing to release a new album next year, their follow-up to their widely loved 2014 album, and in the meantime they've got a new single to share called "Radio." It's got a .. more
Sep 1, 2016 1:51 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Theater at Irish Fest This Weekend
Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more
Aug 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shawarma House Announces New Location
Popular East Side Middle Eastern restaurant, Shawarma House,recently announced a second location in Brookfield at 17385 W Bluemound Road. “Shawarma House started from a simple idea shared bybrothers of the Saed Family that transformed i.. more
Aug 10, 2016 9:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Free Shakespeare in Three Bridges
Boozy Bard shows sound like a lot of fun. A group of actors arrive at the venue not knowing who they’re going to be playing until the show starts. Summit Players have something similar tonight for a free outdoor production of Shakespeare. .. more
Jul 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee in Stereo(scope): Part II
Back in January, I presented some Milwaukee examples fromthe New York Public Library’s stereoscope card collection. Recently postedonline as a part of a massive 180,000 digital image collection – all free forhigh-resolution downloading – the ca.. more
Jul 11, 2016 3:33 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous