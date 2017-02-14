RSS

Frogs: A Chorus Of Colors

cottage.jpg.jpe

Hey there hi there ho there, Off-the-Beaten-Path fans! It'sbeen a spell, but I'm back. Usually I cover remote or little known places inthe surrounding Milwaukee areas where you can escape to for a quick getaway.But since this blog is entit.. more

Feb 14, 2017 7:07 PM Off the Beaten Path

vgad_pressurecast 167.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Feb 6, 2017 4:03 PM Video Games are Dumb

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insuranc.. more

Feb 2, 2017 7:27 PM On Music

busterkeatonihh.jpg.jpe

Although he was born intovaudeville and debuted on stage at age three, Buster Keaton seemed acutelyaware of being a face on a screen; his cool manner would have been lost onstage but held the center of gravity when in front .. more

Feb 1, 2017 4:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

One of punk’s pioneering voices and rock’s most respected songwriters, Patti Smith is making her long-overdue return to Milwaukee. Smith will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on March 9 at 8 p.m., the promoter announced today. It’ll be her first c.. more

Jan 3, 2017 11:01 AM On Music

whenbroadwaywenttohollywood.jpg.jpe

EthanMordden loves film and Broadway shows, yet is often frustrated when they meetand produce that hybrid known as the movie musical. With When Broadway Went toHollywood , the New Yorker-New York Times writer has composed a ra.. more

Dec 26, 2016 2:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

trivia.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s oldest bar trivia league – Quizmaster Trivia –turns ten years old this month. Although trivia nights had been around inMilwaukee bars since at least the early 2000s (mostly through national,computerized networks that listed the.. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:59 PM Around MKE

jasonbourne.jpg.jpe

Memoriesare coming back to Jason Bourne in bits and shards, many of them flashes ofunpleasant scenes of murder by carefully laid out assassination or in brutalbarehanded confrontations. In the fourth installment of the saga, e.. more

Nov 25, 2016 1:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 23, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

blitzen52.jpg.jpe

Once November rolls around, everything starts exudingholiday spirit, including drink lists. So whether you're looking for somethingwarm and full of cinnamon, or something stronger so you can put up with yourin-laws, there's a holiday drink .. more

Nov 17, 2016 7:48 PM Food

Playwright Liz Shipe is telling a story from out of the past. “All of the characters,” she says, “even though they are inspired from history, are highly fictionalized.” The story she’s telling is that of Anne Bonny--a character found in Ca.. more

Oct 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

almost-sunrise_web.jpg.jpe

The statistic issobering: roughly twenty veterans commit suicide each day. Clearly veterans arefighting a battle that demands more than political lip service, bumper stickersupport and pharmaceutical cocktails.“Almost Sunrise,”the ce.. more

Sep 30, 2016 7:07 PM Around MKE

fretwork.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now’s 30th anniversary season begins Saturday,Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroquemusic performed by world-class international early music specialists inlandmark Milwaukee venues.Fre.. more

Sep 28, 2016 2:21 PM Sponsored Content

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, it's time once again for our fall concert preview. So we get right to it, and there's a lot to g.. more

Sep 8, 2016 8:08 PM On Music

mkefilm-750x400.jpg.jpe

As the highly-anticipated 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival draws closer, its Festival Box Office location and opening date has been announced. Beginning on September 8, the general public may purchase tickets to individual films online, in perso.. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:32 PM Around MKE

sylvan.jpg.jpe

National electro-pop favorites and friends of Milwaukee Sylvan Esso are preparing to release a new album next year, their follow-up to their widely loved 2014 album, and in the meantime they've got a new single to share called "Radio." It's got a .. more

Sep 1, 2016 1:51 PM On Music

irishfest theatre pavilion.jpg.jpe

Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more

Aug 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

shawarmahouse.jpg.jpe

Popular East Side Middle Eastern restaurant, Shawarma House,recently announced a second location in Brookfield at 17385 W Bluemound Road. “Shawarma House started from a simple idea shared bybrothers of the Saed Family that transformed i.. more

Aug 10, 2016 9:21 PM Around MKE

Boozy Bard shows sound like a lot of fun. A group of actors arrive at the venue not knowing who they’re going to be playing until the show starts. Summit Players have something similar tonight for a free outdoor production of Shakespeare. .. more

Jul 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

plankinton.jpg.jpe

Back in January, I presented some Milwaukee examples fromthe New York Public Library’s stereoscope card collection. Recently postedonline as a part of a massive 180,000 digital image collection – all free forhigh-resolution downloading – the ca.. more

Jul 11, 2016 3:33 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

