Frogwater
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 18-24
Irish Fest keeps the music flowing, while Kesha returns with a new look and Lil Uzi Vert makes his Milwaukee debut. more
Aug 16, 2016 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Frogwater at the Oconomowoc Art Center
Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Mouth Organ Minstrel
Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more
Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Warped Cast 2.0
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee