Frozen Yogurt
More Food at Southridge
Southridge Mallin Greendale has a number of recent restaurant openings: LaFrutta, Yumz GourmetFrozen Yogurt and TCBY. LaFrutta is a specialty fruit stand that offers fruitsalads, fresh juices, smoothies, snow cones and milk shakes,and is locate.. more
Feb 25, 2015 4:57 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Sweet Dreams Are Made at Cream City Swirl
In November, Bay View will have a new spot to satisfy a sweet tooth. Cream City Swirl (2663 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is expected to open. The treat shop will occupy freshly renovated digs in an historic 100-year-old building. Long-time Bay Vie... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:49 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
The Great Frozen Yogurt Boom
On a family trip to Arizona a couple of years ago, Becky Berger and her husband, Scott, couldn't help but notice the frozen yogurt shops that seemed to be everywhere, and how popular they were. “The kids just loved it,” she recalls... more
Jul 27, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Closet Land
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee