Fruition Of A Delusion
‘Fruition of a Delusion’ Puts a Witty Twist on Renewable Energy
Cooperative Performance takes the relevant topic of renewable energy and puts a witty twist on it in its virtual reality presentation of Fruition of a Delusion. more
Feb 13, 2017 1:37 PM Joe Micholic Theater
Auditions for Fruition of a Delusion
It’s described as “A magical fantasy told with text, music, movement and a Rube Goldberg Machine.” Who WOULDN’T want to be a part of that? Next year, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Fruition of a Delusion. Written and directed by Kel.. more
Oct 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Valery Gergiev & The Mariinsky Orchestra
Quiet expectancy colors the opening notes on this pair of Shostakovich symphonies. No. 2 was commissioned in 1927 to honor the Bolshevik Revolution’s 10th anniversary, but its modernist evocation of emotional and physical violence put it un... more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews