Fruition Of A Delusion

Cooperative Performance takes the relevant topic of renewable energy and puts a witty twist on it in its virtual reality presentation of Fruition of a Delusion. more

Feb 13, 2017 1:37 PM Theater

It’s described as “A magical fantasy told with text, music, movement and a Rube Goldberg Machine.” Who WOULDN’T want to be a part of that? Next year, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Fruition of a Delusion. Written and directed by Kel.. more

Oct 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Quiet expectancy colors the opening notes on this pair of Shostakovich symphonies. No. 2 was commissioned in 1927 to honor the Bolshevik Revolution’s 10th anniversary, but its modernist evocation of emotional and physical violence put it un... more

Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

