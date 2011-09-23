Fucked Up
Sitting Onstage Watching A Show In The House
Fools For Tragedy recently released details on its upcoming February showJordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting . . . which also bears the name The Intrepid Two in a promo pic on the company’s website.Staged at the Alchemist Theatre, the show is set i.. more
Sep 23, 2011 1:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Release Wrap-Up: The Rosebuds, Fucked Up, Black Lips
After Tim Bracy and Shannon McArdle of The Mendoza Line divorced in 2007, they released one last album together, 30 Year Low, a recrimination-laden back and forth that buried the charred remains of their relationship in salt. The Rosebuds' new div.. more
Jun 7, 2011 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago
Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago July 17-19, 2009 By Evan Rytlewski For those at the Pitchfork Music Festival tired of being blindsided by logo-splattered beach balls, Fucked Up’s Saturday afternoon per,None more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Paul van Dyk
Ranked as the world’s No. 3 DJ on DJ Magazine’s “Top 100 DJs” poll, Paul van Dyk makes for North America this month with a schedule of 17 shows in 17 days. Regarded as a legend of the electronic music scene worldwide, van Dyk never more
Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The New York Times' Ridiculous Profanity Policy
As far as band names go, [********] is one of the worst ever. I was surprised, then, to see the New York Times run a review of the latest CD from this unknown, unpronounceable band this Monday. As it turns out, of course, [********] isn't actual.. more
Oct 22, 2008 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music