Fuel the Fringe at Fuel Café 5th Street
On Wednesday, June 21 Milwaukee Fringe will put on Fuel the Fringe,the official kickoff event for the second year of the Milwaukee Fringe Fest, at Fuel Café 5th Streetfrom 6-9 p.m. Ben Yela will perform original music at 6:30 p.m. and AngryY.. more
Jun 9, 2017 7:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
10 of the Best Chili Bowls in Milwaukee
Chili season is in full swing. The weather has turned blustery and football has taken over Sundays. Many people cook chili at home, but like all comfort food, sometimes it just tastes best when it's cooked for you. Here are 10 of the best p... more
Oct 13, 2016 10:38 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Fuel Café to Open New Location in Walker’s Point
Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more
Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Harvey Scales Movie
Harvey Scales is aveteran Milwaukee musician whose career stretches back to the ‘60s. The NorthDivision graduate sang with an early version of The Esquires (remembered fortheir hit “Get on Up”) and emerged as a solo act .. more
Jul 22, 2014 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Plain White T’s
A tuneful Chicago pop-punk band that had long seemed primed for bigger things, Plain White T’s finally got their big break in 2007 when their sensitive acoustic ballad “Hey There Delilah” became one of the year’s most inescapable more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wellness and the Arts
InWellness, a membership network of health-care clients and practitioners, including those from both traditional and alternative medicine fields, celebrates its launch with an afternoon of entertainment. Among the musicians and dancers more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Honeypie’s Homemade Treats
LeslieMontemurro and Scott Johnson know how to run an empire—a restaurant/barempire, to be exact. Since opening their first venture, Fuel Caf%uFFFD, theyhave added a growing number of venues to their,None more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
February Berzerk with Insurgent Theatre and Alamo Basement
I’d arrived at the Alchemist Theatre with a little over an hour to spare before this month’s Berzerk!!! program. I’d us seen the emotionally-touching domestic drama at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre staring Mani and Truschinski. Not more than four hour.. more
Feb 23, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kanye West's 808s & Heartbreak: Bad Times, Hot Jams
Kanye West's rush-released 808s & Heartbreak arrives the same week as another event album, Guns N' Roses' Chinese Democracy, and though the two discs have little in common, their appeal is largely the same—both have curious fans wondering, "how co.. more
Nov 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Midwest Speed Racers
"Theroute was kept secret until all the riders were present and ready to star Minnesota MotorcycleMonthly ,A&E Feature more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature 1 Comments
Parochial Humor
Over The Tavern, ,Theater more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater