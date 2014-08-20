Fuel Milwaukee
FUEL Milwaukee Staff and Volunteers
FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more
Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Boris and Doris On the Town
Merger News: The exciting merger of the Wisconsin Community Fund (WCF) with Forward Community Investments (FCI) was celebrated by an upbeat gathering at more
Nov 13, 2013 12:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Mancini Sound
<p> Henry Mancini is the one name instantly recognized by the general public among all those who wrote the music that sets the mood for most films. As John Caps writes in his biography, <em>Henry Mancini: Reinventing Film Music </em>(University o.. more
Apr 17, 2012 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and a ripe subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor David Fe... more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Economic Case for Gay Equality
Gay equality is more than just a matter of fairness— it’s also good for the economy. The estimated 15.3 million gay adults in the United Stateshave a combined buying power of more than $660 billion, and it’sestimated to grow to $835 billion b... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE