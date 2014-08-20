RSS

Fuel Milwaukee

fuel.jpg.jpe

FUEL Milwaukee (756 N. Milwaukee St.), the nonprofit young professional arm of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), was developed to attract more

Aug 20, 2014 12:20 AM Expresso

Merger News: The exciting merger of the Wisconsin Community Fund (WCF) with Forward Community Investments (FCI) was celebrated by an upbeat gathering at more

Nov 13, 2013 12:27 AM Around MKE

<p> Henry Mancini is the one name instantly recognized by the general public among all those who wrote the music that sets the mood for most films. As John Caps writes in his biography, <em>Henry Mancini: Reinventing Film Music </em>(University o.. more

Apr 17, 2012 2:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8161.jpe

From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and a ripe subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor David Fe... more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2373.jpe

Gay equality is more than just a matter of fairness— it’s also good for the economy. The estimated 15.3 million gay adults in the United Stateshave a combined buying power of more than $660 billion, and it’sestimated to grow to $835 billion b... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES