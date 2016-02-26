Fuel
Fuel Café to Open New Location in Walker’s Point
Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more
Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Holiday Cheer: FUEL Milwaukee and MMAC members celebrated the holidays with a soiree at the new Hilton Garden Inn, once the historic Loyalty Building. The crowd brought toys for MargaretAnn’s Place, networked more
Dec 23, 2012 9:24 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
BelAir Cantina's Tequila Society
You wouldn't know it from the way it's typically consumed in America—either via fast, lime-chased shots or sugary margarita mixes—but tequila is a remarkably complex, versatile spirit, a drink that like brandy or wine can be made in a varie... more
Sep 21, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Wellness and the Arts
InWellness, a membership network of health-care clients and practitioners, including those from both traditional and alternative medicine fields, celebrates its launch with an afternoon of entertainment. Among the musicians and dancers more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee