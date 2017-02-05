Fugees
Lauryn Hill @ The Riverside Theater
Lauryn Hill's first Milwaukee show in 15 years was a hot, flabby mess, until suddenly it wasn't anymore. She was glorious. more
Feb 5, 2017 9:19 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Unsettling Cinema
Forthose who consider him one of contemporary Germany’s most important directors, ChristianPetzold holds the torch carried in the 1970s by Rainer Werner Fassbinder andWerner Herzog. In his perceptive critical biography, sim.. more
Dec 16, 2013 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dope Folks Records Gears Up For a Busy Winter
Milwaukee's Dope Folks Records launched several years ago with the mission of pressing rare, unreleased and long-of-print hip-hop to vinyl; in the process they've revealed how vast and rich the genre's vaults are. Most of their releases are from '.. more
Dec 3, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
John Forté’s Second Chance
By 2000, John Forté was in a rut. Just a few years before, he’d been considered one of rap’s top talents, a triple-threat songwriter/producer/rapper who proved himself with his work on The Fugees’ groundbreaking 1996 album The Sco more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Greensky Bluegrass
Helping meet the demand of young audiences weaned on jam music and now hungry for bluegrass, Greensky Bluegrass, a five-member banjo-strumming, dobro- and mandolin-playing bluegrass group from Michigan, spends much of its time on the dusty more
Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee