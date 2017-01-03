RSS

Full Frontal Doherty And Everyth

ruthienew.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie answers offers advice to a reader looking for tips on how to keep his New Year’s resolutions. Exciting upcoming events include a Make & Take Stencil Workshop at The Waxwing with artist Jeremy Novy, Jan. 6; Full Frontal Doherty a... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:19 PM Dear Ruthie

frontal.jpg.jpe

The promo pics for Robbie McGhee’s Uprooted Cabaret show had McGhee down on the farm with a beat-up baseball cap. As I understand, the show was about McGhee’s life growing-up in small-town Wisconsin, so it fit. For their November Uprooted Cabaret .. more

Oct 27, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

blogimage10851.jpe

Diana Joseph’s I’m Sorry You Feel That Way: The Astonishing but True Story of a Daughter, Sister, Slut, Wife, Mother, and Friend to Man and Dog is a memoir in the David Sedaris/Sarah Vowell mold, painting the picture of Joseph’s l more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES