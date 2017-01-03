Full Frontal Doherty And Everyth
Hit the Reset Button
Dear Ruthie answers offers advice to a reader looking for tips on how to keep his New Year’s resolutions. Exciting upcoming events include a Make & Take Stencil Workshop at The Waxwing with artist Jeremy Novy, Jan. 6; Full Frontal Doherty a... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:19 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst with Uprooted
The promo pics for Robbie McGhee’s Uprooted Cabaret show had McGhee down on the farm with a beat-up baseball cap. As I understand, the show was about McGhee’s life growing-up in small-town Wisconsin, so it fit. For their November Uprooted Cabaret .. more
Oct 27, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Diana Joseph
Diana Joseph’s I’m Sorry You Feel That Way: The Astonishing but True Story of a Daughter, Sister, Slut, Wife, Mother, and Friend to Man and Dog is a memoir in the David Sedaris/Sarah Vowell mold, painting the picture of Joseph’s l more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee