If Sally sold sea shells by the sea shore, that would prove she had bad business sense, because sea shells are readily available for free at the sea shore.Nevertheless, Sally would be fodder for the 15th Annual Tongue Twister Contest, coming up at.. more

Aug 17, 2015 9:40 PM Around MKE

Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill on Okauchee Lake has been voted Waukesha County's #1 bar and grill, and for good reason.  The restaurant is known for having something fun going on every night of the week.During the week, the focus is on the food.   O.. more

Aug 14, 2015 2:12 PM Sponsored Content

Slide the City,the 1,000 foot slip and slide, will be coming to Milwaukee on Saturday, July 25.The event will have participants sliding down over three football fields worthof slippery vinyl. The fun will start at 10 a.m. when “Super Sliders .. more

Jul 14, 2015 7:29 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more

Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Off the Beaten Path

 Accordingto Wikipedia, that breathless compendium of trivia, the Narnia movies are “the24th highest grossing film series of all time.” And what ranks 23rdand 25th? And how is this relevant? In any event, three films havebeen made from C... more

Jun 6, 2013 1:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Inevitably, the documentary <em>Something's Gonna Live</em> celebrates the survival of its subjects, the 80 and 90something artisans who toiled behind the camera in Hollywood's Golden Age. But Daniel Raim's film (out on DVD) also honors the .. more

Aug 16, 2012 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Ola Belle Reed learned the banjo and songs of Appalachia as a child in the 1920s; by the 1940s she played in string bands; and in the ’50s she became an object of interest to folklorists. Rising Sun Melodies collects some of the recordings ... more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

For a couple of generations, the original 1960s “Star Trek” was an encounter with Philosophy 101 in interstellar space as Kirk, Spock and McCoy wrestled with eternal questions, even as they contemplated the complications of advanced technol... more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Wit and heart combine seamlessly in The Circle, W. Somerset Maugham’s comedy of manners that opened Saturday at American Players Theatre. A strong emotional streak threads its way through the wry observations and witty bon mots peppering th... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

A pair of albums for Lost Highway Records at the beginning of the decade established Texas singer-songwriter Tift Merritt as one of the most promising of the new class of alt-country artists, but recent albums have taken the songwriter more

Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As You Like It is one of those comedies. Shakespeare sometimes wrote really, really long works featuring multiple subplots. Many different characters designed to appeal to many different types of people drift about, occasionally colliding into e.. more

Jun 28, 2010 10:17 AM Theater

Debate has largely centered on developing agovernment-run insurance plan, known as the pu Extends coverage to 30 million people. ,News Features more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

It had been a dark and stormy month of financialcollapse, culminating in an attempted power grab. Pushed by his fellow WallStreet Ponzi schemers, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson—a former Goldman SachsCEO—was threatening Armageddon unles,Ne... more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The Shepherd Express' annual Summerfest Guide is on stands now, inserted in today's issue, so pick up a copy and start highlighting acts of interest. My first read on the (nearly) finalized Summerfest 2009 line-up: It's better th.. more

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

On June 4 at the Mason Street Bump Out on Milwaukee's Riverwalk, the sculpture "The Round Ring" waited to be dedicated.  Gallery Director at UW- LaCrosse and sculptor John Ready created this enormous ring retrofitted with bowling balls, .. more

Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more

May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Everyone knows of Stonehenge, but most American are dimly awareif at allthat hundreds of other Megalithic stone structures and manmade mounds are scattered across the British Isles. The most popular of these sites have become kook magnets. .. more

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

If this is true, it’s seriously one of the oddest sports crossovers I’ve heard in awhile. AmericanIdol top 3 contestant Danny Gokey is from Milwaukee and he’s in towntoday to get footage for Idol to show during next week’s show. Theycall it hom.. more

May 12, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Go over to Ladies... for some thoughts on the Manny debacle. more

May 12, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

