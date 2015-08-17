Fun
15th Annual Tongue Twister Contest Coming This Saturday
If Sally sold sea shells by the sea shore, that would prove she had bad business sense, because sea shells are readily available for free at the sea shore.Nevertheless, Sally would be fodder for the 15th Annual Tongue Twister Contest, coming up at.. more
Aug 17, 2015 9:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bucky's Offers Something Great Every Night of the Week
Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill on Okauchee Lake has been voted Waukesha County's #1 bar and grill, and for good reason. The restaurant is known for having something fun going on every night of the week.During the week, the focus is on the food. O.. more
Aug 14, 2015 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Slide the City Comes to Milwaukee
Slide the City,the 1,000 foot slip and slide, will be coming to Milwaukee on Saturday, July 25.The event will have participants sliding down over three football fields worthof slippery vinyl. The fun will start at 10 a.m. when “Super Sliders .. more
Jul 14, 2015 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Exploring and Honoring the Ice Age Trail
Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more
Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Journey into Narnia
Accordingto Wikipedia, that breathless compendium of trivia, the Narnia movies are “the24th highest grossing film series of all time.” And what ranks 23rdand 25th? And how is this relevant? In any event, three films havebeen made from C... more
Jun 6, 2013 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Memories of Hollywood Past
<p> Inevitably, the documentary <em>Something's Gonna Live</em> celebrates the survival of its subjects, the 80 and 90something artisans who toiled behind the camera in Hollywood's Golden Age. But Daniel Raim's film (out on DVD) also honors the .. more
Aug 16, 2012 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee
Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner. He's recorded plenty of solo albums... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Ola Belle Reed
Ola Belle Reed learned the banjo and songs of Appalachia as a child in the 1920s; by the 1940s she played in string bands; and in the ’50s she became an object of interest to folklorists. Rising Sun Melodies collects some of the recordings ... more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Star Trek: The Original Series 365 (Abrams), by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann
For a couple of generations, the original 1960s “Star Trek” was an encounter with Philosophy 101 in interstellar space as Kirk, Spock and McCoy wrestled with eternal questions, even as they contemplated the complications of advanced technol... more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
American Players Theatre’s ‘Circle’ Shaped By Wit, Heart
Wit and heart combine seamlessly in The Circle, W. Somerset Maugham’s comedy of manners that opened Saturday at American Players Theatre. A strong emotional streak threads its way through the wry observations and witty bon mots peppering th... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Tift Merritt w/ Dawn Landes and the Hounds
A pair of albums for Lost Highway Records at the beginning of the decade established Texas singer-songwriter Tift Merritt as one of the most promising of the new class of alt-country artists, but recent albums have taken the songwriter more
Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
As You Like It In The Depression Up The Hill
As You Like It is one of those comedies. Shakespeare sometimes wrote really, really long works featuring multiple subplots. Many different characters designed to appeal to many different types of people drift about, occasionally colliding into e.. more
Jun 28, 2010 10:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Health Care Reform and You
Debate has largely centered on developing agovernment-run insurance plan, known as the pu Extends coverage to 30 million people. ,News Features more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
TARP on Steroids
It had been a dark and stormy month of financialcollapse, culminating in an attempted power grab. Pushed by his fellow WallStreet Ponzi schemers, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson—a former Goldman SachsCEO—was threatening Armageddon unles,Ne... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
About This Year's Summerfest Line-Up
The Shepherd Express' annual Summerfest Guide is on stands now, inserted in today's issue, so pick up a copy and start highlighting acts of interest. My first read on the (nearly) finalized Summerfest 2009 line-up: It's better th.. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interview: John Ready Jewels Milwaukee's Riverwalk
On June 4 at the Mason Street Bump Out on Milwaukee's Riverwalk, the sculpture "The Round Ring" waited to be dedicated. Gallery Director at UW- LaCrosse and sculptor John Ready created this enormous ring retrofitted with bowling balls, .. more
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Collecting and Creating Prints@Elaine Erickson Gallery
On July 1 Elaine Erickson, together with her gallery housed in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building, celebrate four years of her passion for art. While a relative newcomer to the gallery scene in Milwaukee, she represents a number of es.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Stonehenge and Beyond
Everyone knows of Stonehenge, but most American are dimly awareif at allthat hundreds of other Megalithic stone structures and manmade mounds are scattered across the British Isles. The most popular of these sites have become kook magnets. .. more
May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Green Bay Packers Going to American Idol Finale?
If this is true, it’s seriously one of the oddest sports crossovers I’ve heard in awhile. AmericanIdol top 3 contestant Danny Gokey is from Milwaukee and he’s in towntoday to get footage for Idol to show during next week’s show. Theycall it hom.. more
May 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Oh Manny...
Go over to Ladies... for some thoughts on the Manny debacle. more
May 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports