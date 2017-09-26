RSS

Fundraising

upaf.jpg

This fall, UPAF intends to make some noise. Not by passing the hat and asking for money, but by sponsoring something new: the Performing Arts Awareness Campaign. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:01 AM News Features

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly thought exchange with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we revisit that old Kickstarter campaign to film a car blowing up for a short film, and its fundraising promise to put .. more

Dec 4, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

comm-shares-mke.jpg.jpe

Tonight,Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee is kicking off its 2014 Fall Campaignwith a party at Anodyne Coffee in Walkers Point. Since 1981, the nonprofit hasraised more than $5 million to support more than 60 local nonprofits focused onsoc.. more

Sep 18, 2014 4:18 PM Around MKE

money_rect.jpg.jpe

The latest campaign finance filings show that Gov. Scott Walker took in $9.5 million this year, with 120 donors giving the maximum to him under the law, $10,000 more

Aug 12, 2014 5:28 PM Expresso 6 Comments

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker may be running for re-election as governor of Wisconsin, but his life on the campaign trail is more likely to be lived by a guy who aspires to the presidency. Walker raised more

Feb 12, 2014 2:12 AM Expresso

Lots of former Badger hockey player news this weekend.We've followed the path of former-Badger and Hobey Baker finalist Justin Schultz, who opted to become a free agent before ever playing a professional game.The Schultz situation was unusual, b.. more

Jul 2, 2012 1:06 AM More Sports

blogimage18873.jpe

Newark Mayor Cory Booker's emotional televised plea to "stop attacking private equity... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage18317.jpe

How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage12287.jpe

The Canadian ensemble Tokyo Police Club doesn’t have much interest in the lofty, experimental indie-rock that’s largely in vogue right now. They prefer the genre in its more exuberant, earlier incarnations, cribbing the most immediate eleme... more

Sep 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10703.jpe

While most MP3 blogs are dedicated to recycling music, Daytrotter creates it, each weekday inviting a touring band into its unassuming Rock Island, Ill., studio to record a short set, which often finds the bands reworking their songs more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8405.jpe

The idea behind Day ofthe Dead is that the spirits of the deceased are allowed to return ofrendas ,Art more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage1646.jpe

One of Charlie Chaplin’s most overtly romantic films, City Lights not only starred City Lights ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES