While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Album Reviews

On Blind World, the second album by Danish metal band Ghost Iris, songs such as “Save Yourself” and “Pinnacle” mix clean and extreme vocals with catchy arrangements, tricky riffs and elements of funk and tech metal to create an invigo... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:02 PM Album Reviews

Nov 8, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

Aditya and Mythili Prakash are a sibling duo who, through the influence of South Indian classical music and dance, explore the mind and metaphysical struggles of humanity. The music of MARA is seductive, compelling and an overall experience... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:55 PM Album Reviews

On Live with a Boom, Mn’JAM experiment mixes original music with songs by Radiohead (“Optimistic”) and George Gershwin (“It Ain’t Necessarily So”). Fusion crisscrosses with funk, hip-hop with scat singing, squealing turntables with wa... more

Sep 6, 2016 2:56 PM Album Reviews

“Regardless of whether you like to dance or not, you’re going to end up dancing,” Bo Triplex says of his funk band. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:20 PM Local Music

Earlier this spring, Milwaukee producer/one-man band Matt Nastreleased Post Modern AltruisticSelf-Conscious Robots, his debut LP as 89 Godzilla. That was just a littleover two months ago, and he’s already dropped a follow-up: Afro Metal , a sim.. more

May 24, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

The New Orleans ensemble Galactic looks to the future on their latest record, Into The Deep. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:42 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee producer 89Godzilla’s latest album is called Post Modern Altruistic Self-Conscious Robots ,and if the title sounds like something The Beastie Boys might have named acollection of instrumental demos, that’s oddly appropriate. The 26-ye.. more

Mar 9, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

For more than a decade rapper Kid Millions has served as Milwaukee’s one-man answer to the Beastie Boys, filtering the spirit of classic hip-hop through the personalized lens of his own eclectic record collection and turning out some serio... more

Nov 25, 2014 10:38 PM Local Music

Milwaukee doesn't let go of its New Year's Eve traditions easily—just ask the Harlem Globetrotters or Jim Gaffigan—so this news shouldn't surprise anybody: The Get Down will return for another Dec. 31 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The NYE installme.. more

Sep 16, 2014 12:00 PM On Music

Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more

Sep 2, 2014 7:32 PM Local Music

The Quasiomndo Physical Theatre continues to do some of the more progressive work in town. Its upcoming Love & Cthulhu this month draws on early 20th century horror/sci-fi from H.P. Lovecraft. The weekend that show opens, they will be hosting audi.. more

Feb 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

The McCrary Sisters come to gospel music through heredity as well as conviction. As daughters of a founding member of the seminal Fairfield Four, the quartet were reared in the ecstatic singing of the African-American church more

Apr 19, 2013 8:20 PM Album Reviews

Congas, shakers, marimbas, udu drums, something called a karkabou, something else called a bendir—all populate the world music, Afrobeat and spacey postmodern grooves of Mop Mop. But any disc that even moderately features more

Apr 4, 2013 5:07 PM Album Reviews

Bandleader Fela Kuti was a political activist in Nigeria, and his views were popular throughout Africa, but he would have found few hearers without his music. The two-disc Black President collection culls from some of his best more

Feb 28, 2013 4:27 PM Album Reviews

“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

It's time for the Monkey Bar Holiday Party, join them on Sunday, December 19 from 6pm until close for 1/2 price drinks and a free buffet. Taco and Ashley serving until 9pm, then Wilbur, Rufio and Mathias will be there from 9 until close. Sa... more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Dismay greeted the 2008 departure from Milwaukee of the U.S. Bowling Congress’ headquarters. After all, bowling was almost as integral to our city in the old days as beer. The new title in Arcadia’s Images of America series isn’t a compr more

Nov 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books

DJ Kid Cut Up and his fellow DJs in the No Request crew have built a local empire around a very simple premise: spinning independent and alternative hip-hop alongside commercial rap. It’s a balanced formula that keeps hip-hop fans of all pe... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

