Funny

nick welcome to fond du lac 2.jpg.jpe

I'm not especially psyched about foretelling the future with myown brand of dumb farce, but it does happen on occasion. Prior to the 2012elections, as a freelancer for a now-defunct paper in Fond du Lac—my birthplace,home base, and wellspring o.. more

Sep 15, 2015 6:21 PM Comedy

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding?      Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more

Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM , Sexpress

weirdalyankovic_summerfest_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Maggie Vaughn/ Shepherd Express

I want you to picture a young boy, in the 3rd or4th grade. It is the mid 1990’s.  He is sitting on the floor with a VHStape of “Weird Al” Yankovic music videos, and he is losing his mind. At one point during the “Fat” video, he rollsuncon.. more

Jul 7, 2015 6:41 PM Comedy

sexpress mr.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more

Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM , Sexpress

macbeth.jpg.jpe

Injust a few days, Shakespeare Raw will be staging a what may prove to bea fast and loose version of Macbeth at the beginning of nextmonth. 20 actors play 20 parts in an unrehearsed production that is alsoadvertised as involving a “$#!+ton of .. more

Oct 1, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

afriad.jpg.jpe

This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more

Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Theater

rickcleveland.jpg.jpe

It’snot just a matter of being ethnically insensitive. NFL’s Washington “Redskins”sounds horribly out of date. They should try something more menacinglycontemporary. Like the Gridlock. (Nothing stops the Washington Gridlock.) Ormaybe the In.. more

Sep 29, 2014 10:22 AM Theater

lady.jpg.jpe

Itmust be very strange touring as someone else. There’s a guy who does Twain. Hetravels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life.There are people traveling around to places they’ve probably never beenpretending .. more

Sep 28, 2014 10:20 PM Theater

pota.jpg.jpe

Nextmonth, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of anoff-Broadway show for the first time. It’s kind of an interesting milestone forthe Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. Inover 10 years of.. more

Sep 27, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

Saturday, March 30th sees an eclectic mix of variety making it to the stage of the Quasi Mondo's space at The Fortress on 101 East Pleasant Street. Performances include Qausi Mondo itself, an act known only as "Friends With Bacon," Jessie Miller, .. more

Mar 28, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

femmes.jpg.jpe

It ended with an argument over Wendy's. Milwaukee's Violent Femmes had been playing together for nearly 30 years, but that shared history wasn't enough to keep them together in the wake one of the fast-food giant's ad campaigns, which used the Fem.. more

Mar 26, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

A sizable crowd showed-up at Next Act's space on South Water Street last night for a reading of a new drama by Richard Kalinoski--the author of Beast on the Moon . Just one day after the close of In Tandem Theatre's production of that show, Kalin.. more

Mar 26, 2013 1:40 PM Theater

The World's Stage Theatre is looking to cast for a musical that will be staged at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre May 22nd - 26th. The musical will then be staged the following month at The Cherry Lane Theatre in New York. It sounds like a very .. more

Mar 25, 2013 12:45 PM Theater

There were plenty of holdouts (Nebraska being the most notable/vocal), but in the end they didn't stand in the way and the voice of the fans seems to have won.The 2014 college football season will feature a four-team playoff to decide the Nationa.. more

Jun 27, 2012 3:30 AM More Sports

blogimage12049.jpe

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11977.jpe

Fifty years after Robert Kennedy’s landmark book The Enemy Within , UW-Parkside associate professor of history Edward R. Schmitt has published his own book about Kennedy, President of the Other America: Robert Kennedy and the more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11820.jpe

A year ago, the author of Sh*t My Dad Says (HarperCollins), Twitter phenomenon Justin Halpern, was a relatively unknown comedy writer who had moved in with his parents after his long-term girlfriend broke up with him. As a writer for Maxim.... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11780.jpe

For a good, inexpensive introduction to Ethiopian food, try downtown Milwaukee’s Alem Ethiopian Village (307 E. Wisconsin Ave.). The restaurant provides a proper Ethiopian table with no eating utensils; food is served on injera, a large spo... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

As You Like It is one of those comedies. Shakespeare sometimes wrote really, really long works featuring multiple subplots. Many different characters designed to appeal to many different types of people drift about, occasionally colliding into e.. more

Jun 28, 2010 10:17 AM Theater

blogimage10738.jpe

When Milwaukee’s retro-soul 10-piece Kings Go Forth last played a record release at Turner Hall Ballroom in July, everything went well save for the absence of an actual record to release. They had good reason for the delay, though: They’d j... more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

