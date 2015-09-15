Funny
Phony Write-In Candidates are No Joke
I'm not especially psyched about foretelling the future with myown brand of dumb farce, but it does happen on occasion. Prior to the 2012elections, as a freelancer for a now-defunct paper in Fond du Lac—my birthplace,home base, and wellspring o.. more
Sexpress Podcast: Wedding Woes
This time on the Sexpress Podcast: Is it a huge red flag for your significant other to take someone other than you as a date to a friend's wedding? Want more Sexpress Podcast? Check out the archive here.Would you like to hear your question.. more
Aug 19, 2015 4:06 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
'Weird Al' Yankovic Keeps Summerfest Weird
I want you to picture a young boy, in the 3rd or4th grade. It is the mid 1990’s. He is sitting on the floor with a VHStape of “Weird Al” Yankovic music videos, and he is losing his mind. At one point during the “Fat” video, he rollsuncon.. more
Jul 7, 2015 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Sexpress Podcast: Blog Probs
This time on the Sexpress- He Said She Said Podcast: Liz and Tyler talk secret porn blogs, commitmentphobes, and what to do when "just keeping it casual" takes a turn towards relationship town. Do you want to hear your relationship question .. more
Jun 26, 2015 7:56 PM Tyler Menz, Liz Ziner Sexpress
Shakespeare Raw Presents Macbeth at Best Place
Injust a few days, Shakespeare Raw will be staging a what may prove to bea fast and loose version of Macbeth at the beginning of nextmonth. 20 actors play 20 parts in an unrehearsed production that is alsoadvertised as involving a “$#!+ton of .. more
Oct 1, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Cream City Theater’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more
Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Hosts a Luncheon with Playwright/Screenwriter Rick Cleveland
It’snot just a matter of being ethnically insensitive. NFL’s Washington “Redskins”sounds horribly out of date. They should try something more menacinglycontemporary. Like the Gridlock. (Nothing stops the Washington Gridlock.) Ormaybe the In.. more
Sep 29, 2014 10:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Lady With All The Answers at the Schauer Center
Itmust be very strange touring as someone else. There’s a guy who does Twain. Hetravels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life.There are people traveling around to places they’ve probably never beenpretending .. more
Sep 28, 2014 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
John McGivern’s Last Time in Shear Madness
Nextmonth, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of anoff-Broadway show for the first time. It’s kind of an interesting milestone forthe Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. Inover 10 years of.. more
Sep 27, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Art/Music/Performance Night At The Quasimondo
Saturday, March 30th sees an eclectic mix of variety making it to the stage of the Quasi Mondo's space at The Fortress on 101 East Pleasant Street. Performances include Qausi Mondo itself, an act known only as "Friends With Bacon," Jessie Miller, .. more
Mar 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Violent Femmes Are Back, And They're Opening Summerfest
It ended with an argument over Wendy's. Milwaukee's Violent Femmes had been playing together for nearly 30 years, but that shared history wasn't enough to keep them together in the wake one of the fast-food giant's ad campaigns, which used the Fem.. more
Mar 26, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Impressions on a reading of Richard Kalinoski's FRONT ROOM
A sizable crowd showed-up at Next Act's space on South Water Street last night for a reading of a new drama by Richard Kalinoski--the author of Beast on the Moon . Just one day after the close of In Tandem Theatre's production of that show, Kalin.. more
Mar 26, 2013 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World's Stage Auditions for a Milwaukee/New York musical project
The World's Stage Theatre is looking to cast for a musical that will be staged at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre May 22nd - 26th. The musical will then be staged the following month at The Cherry Lane Theatre in New York. It sounds like a very .. more
Mar 25, 2013 12:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
BCS No More: Playoffs start in 2014 (kinda)
There were plenty of holdouts (Nebraska being the most notable/vocal), but in the end they didn't stand in the way and the voice of the fans seems to have won.The 2014 college football season will feature a four-team playoff to decide the Nationa.. more
Jun 27, 2012 3:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Edward R. Schmitt
Fifty years after Robert Kennedy’s landmark book The Enemy Within , UW-Parkside associate professor of history Edward R. Schmitt has published his own book about Kennedy, President of the Other America: Robert Kennedy and the more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Phenomenon of ‘Sh*t My Dad Says’
A year ago, the author of Sh*t My Dad Says (HarperCollins), Twitter phenomenon Justin Halpern, was a relatively unknown comedy writer who had moved in with his parents after his long-term girlfriend broke up with him. As a writer for Maxim.... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Books
Alem Ethiopian Village’s Tasty African Cuisine
For a good, inexpensive introduction to Ethiopian food, try downtown Milwaukee’s Alem Ethiopian Village (307 E. Wisconsin Ave.). The restaurant provides a proper Ethiopian table with no eating utensils; food is served on injera, a large spo... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
As You Like It In The Depression Up The Hill
As You Like It is one of those comedies. Shakespeare sometimes wrote really, really long works featuring multiple subplots. Many different characters designed to appeal to many different types of people drift about, occasionally colliding into e.. more
Jun 28, 2010 10:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kings Go Forth w/ Chicago Stone Lightning Band
When Milwaukee’s retro-soul 10-piece Kings Go Forth last played a record release at Turner Hall Ballroom in July, everything went well save for the absence of an actual record to release. They had good reason for the delay, though: They’d j... more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee