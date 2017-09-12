RSS

Furlan Auditorium

Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Theater

In Sunset Playhouse’s light comedy of friendship, The Dixie Swim Club, women who became friends while swimming in school periodically meet-up to relax and swim in solitude at an idyllic beach cottage in North Carolina. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:22 PM Theater

For Sunset Playhouse’s Fiddler on the Roof, Director Diana Alioto and Choreographer Nancy Visintainer-Armstrong bring together a large ensemble in the service of the beloved story of family patriarch Tevye and his daughters in a small Russi... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:42 PM Theater

Sunset Playhouse’s staging of the stage farce MOON OVER BUFFALO is a light comedy delivered in a simple rhythm. Show runs through Sept. 25. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:43 PM Theater

Sunset Playhouse’s staging of Cole Porter’s delightful musical comedy Anything Goes is firmly planted in Porter’s energy. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:43 PM Theater 1 Comments

Photo By George Katsekes Jr.

Sunset Playhouse of Elm Grove brings Marc Camoletti’s farce, Boeing Boeing, to the stage in June with a fun production featuring some enjoyable performances. Alec Lachman is charming as Bernard, and Josh Scheibe provides textured contrast t... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:46 PM Theater

Photo By George G Katsekesjr

Sunset Playhouse stages The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee with a humble emotional immensity. A respectably varied cast warmly delivers the musical story of a few diverse kids competing fo,Theater more

Apr 26, 2016 3:47 PM Theater

Pink Banana Theatre Company celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The latest in the company’s many shorts programs is populated with characters whose relationships may be at an end. One Acts 2014: The more

Jun 10, 2014 11:12 PM Theater

The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more

May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Theater

An actor playing a playwright sits onstage trying to figure out a good ending for a play. And since this is Woody Allen, things get a little weird from there. Originally published in 1975, Woody Allen’s God came around the time of films lik... more

Jan 23, 2014 1:33 AM Theater

Although modeled after the Scopes Monkey Trial, Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee’s Inherit the Wind is really about ideological polarization. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of the classic drama harnesses some of the play’s continued ... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:40 AM Theater

Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse reaches for something ambitious with its production of the durable hit musical How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. The performance itself is a little rough around the edges musically more

Jul 24, 2013 1:15 AM Theater

Shepherd Mead worked as a mailroom clerk at an advertising agency. In the course of an eventful several years, he became vice president of the company. Mead spoofed his success story in his 1952 parody of traditional more

Jul 19, 2013 12:55 PM Theater

A timely, golf-themed farce is scoring a hole in one at Sunset Playhouse. The Fox on the Fairway is the perfect lighter fare for playgoers seeking clever characters, a screwball plot and the ugliest collection of golf sweaters more

Jun 6, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

Contemporary playwright Ken Ludwig has made quite a name for himself constructing stage sitcoms that feel like authentic sitcoms from another era. Taken completely out of context, his Lend Me A Tenor may as well have been more

May 30, 2013 1:41 AM Theater

