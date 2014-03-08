Out Of The Furnace
Out of the Furnace out on DVD
As usual,Christian Bale loses himself entirely in his role. In Out of the Furnace (out on Blu-ray and DVD), Bale plays Russell, ablue-collar man who usually keeps a level head, whether working with a weldingtorch at the .. more
Mar 8, 2014 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out of the Furnace
Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more
Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Def Harmonic w/ Lookbook
Aside from their own band, Decibully’s Andy Menchal and Nicholas Sanborn have signed just two acts to their young label, Listening Party, but their roster is already tremendously eclectic. The latest signees are, somewhat unexpectedly more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee