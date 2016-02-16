Furniture
Vintage Furniture Finds a New Home in St. Francis
Cream City Restoration, a vintage focused furniture and homegoods shop, has been around in one way or another since 2014. The companystarted as an after-work hobby for owners Jason and Kelsey McGinnis, who beganselling their refinished f.. more
Feb 16, 2016 6:43 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 3 Comments
The Felice Brothers/CANCELED
Though they perform with the barn-storming energy of modern touring roots band, there’s nothing modern about The Felice Brothers’ songwriting, which harkens back to early 20th century Americana music. Over just a few short years, the group more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eco-Friendly Furniture
Mar 5, 2010 7:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Holiday Lights Display
Anyone who wished for a white Christmas must be feeling a little salty right now, but if it’s dry and quiet enough this evening, take a drive downtown to see the city’s dazzling Holiday Lights D,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Jon Mueller
Heavy metal, despite its commercial success, remains a highly misunderstood, frequently ma Metals, ,Music Feature more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature 2 Comments