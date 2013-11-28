Future Green
Radio WHT's Nutcracker Prequel
The Milwaukee Ballets next annual production of The Nutcracker opens at the middle of the month. People flock to the show as part of some strange desire to finally figure out what it's all about. It's not an easy story to understand and all that .. more
Nov 28, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Future Green’s Creative Café Tarragon
There is an interesting, eco-friendly shop in Bay View named Future Green (2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). Though it’s not large, it has a wide choice of organic clothing, hand-woven fabrics and organic cleaning supplies. There is even a biodeg... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Green Living
Lisa and Swee Sim havebeen involved in the green movement for the past 25 years. Lisa, anative of Milwaukee, is a culinary artist by trade, while Swee,originally from Singapore,is a former Wall Street financial consultant. The Sims’ passion forso... more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Yvonne Ochilo Off the Cuff 3 Comments