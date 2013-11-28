RSS

Future Green

The Milwaukee Ballets next annual production of The Nutcracker opens at the middle of the month. People flock to the show as part of some strange desire to finally figure out what it's all about. It's not an easy story to understand and all that .. more

Nov 28, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage9732.jpe

There is an interesting, eco-friendly shop in Bay View named Future Green (2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). Though it’s not large, it has a wide choice of organic clothing, hand-woven fabrics and organic cleaning supplies. There is even a biodeg... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2577.jpe

Lisa and Swee Sim havebeen involved in the green movement for the past 25 years. Lisa, anative of Milwaukee, is a culinary artist by trade, while Swee,originally from Singapore,is a former Wall Street financial consultant. The Sims’ passion forso... more

Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES