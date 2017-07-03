No Future
This Week in Milwaukee: July 6-12, 2017
This year Summerfest saved some of its best indie-rock shows for last. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest Preview: July 8, 2017
Here are some of the featured performers that are set to play at Summerfest on July 8, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. Future, Big Sean and Migos American Family Insurance Amphith,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 26, 2017 11:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Future, Big Sean and Migos to Headline Summerfest's Amphitheater
This year Future made history when he became the first artist ever to debut albums at number one on the Billboard albums chart in consecutive weeks. This insanely prolific rapper has been on a commercial and critical hot streak for years now, and .. more
Apr 6, 2017 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Try the Taprooms at These New Microbreweries
Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: May 22-28
Failure, Future, The Championship and more! more
May 21, 2014 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Savannah Disputation
Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on more
Jan 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
No Future Plays Hardcore for the Fun of It
It would be easy for Milwaukee-based hardcore band No Future to play the scenester card and have everything happen for them rather quickly. After all, the five band members—Andy Silverman, Brad Clifford, Kenny Siebert, Eric Alonso and Ryan ... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music