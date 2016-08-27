Futurebirds
Summit Players at the Fringe
As the summer winds down, outdoor theater begins to gradually migrate off various stages and spaces. It’s been a fun year for outdoor Shakespeare in various corners of the state. This coming weekend Milwaukee Fringe Festival presents one of .. more
Aug 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Futurebirds w/ Bigfoot and Hello Death @ Cactus Club
They may be from the distant indie-rock stronghold of Athens, Ga., but the six young men of Futurebirds made themselves right at home in Milwaukee Thursday night, winning over a sparse Cactus Club,Concert Reviews more
May 17, 2013 9:32 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Futurebirds, Jonny Corndawg and Chaperone @ Cactus Club
Much like the blues, country music often takes on a curiously monolithic character in many people’s minds. It’s so ingrained in our national psyche, its rhythms and melodies so familiar, that the genre’s subtleties and sometimes strange more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Futurebirds Do Daytrotter
Daytrotter today posted a particularly well-timed session (or well-timed for Milwaukeeans, at least) from the Athens, Ga., group The Futurebirds, whose brisk grunge-rock jangles and twangs as if J. Mascis and Neil Young had sat in on R.E.M.'s afte.. more
Nov 17, 2010 7:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Wild Child
One of Francois Truffaut’s most uplifting films—and also one of the director’s finest turns in front of the camera—The Wild Child brings humanity to a true story that’s been told (and exaggerated) countless times befor,Today more
Apr 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee