The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won’t be able to enforce the state’s ethics laws. more

Dec 13, 2016 3:15 PM Expresso 5 Comments

“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM News Features 7 Comments

We are hoping that many young people, including students, make their voices heard during this election so we want to make sure that students—and all qualified Wisconsin voters—are registered to vote and have an acceptable form of ID to show... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:00 PM News Features 3 Comments

John Pudner, executive director of Take Back Our Republic, offers a compelling case for campaign finance reform from a politically conservative perspective. For Pudner, disclosure is key. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:36 PM News Features 3 Comments

Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Expresso 23 Comments

In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more

Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM News Features 4 Comments

Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more

Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Expresso

Wisconsin Republicans are attacking the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) because the GOP is not interested in clean elections. The Republican Party does not want the nonpartisan GAB to be involved in the John Doe investigation or... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:10 PM Expresso 22 Comments

You may have heard that we’ve got on election on Tuesday,Nov. 4. What you may not have heard is what, exactly, you need tocast a ballot to vote. Fortunately, the state Government Accountability Board hassent out a list of their top 10 thing.. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:17 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn’t the first time Randa’stried to do away with pretty much a.. more

Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Daily Dose

Sep 17, 2014 4:36 PM Daily Dose

Sep 16, 2014 5:54 PM Daily Dose

Late Friday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court ofAppeals reinstated Wisconsin’s voter ID law, which has been on hold for years. That’s a big deal. A bigger deal is that the election isonly weeks away. “The decision has thrown everything into chaos,.. more

Sep 15, 2014 9:15 PM Daily Dose

Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this more

Sep 25, 2013 1:12 AM News Features

In a Senate committee last week, state Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) argued that Wisconsin’s elections could be run better if more poll workers were affiliated with political parties more

Sep 11, 2013 5:12 PM News Features

Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi.. more

May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Daily Dose

How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker’s proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin. more

Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Expresso

<div align=\"left\"> </div> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Not sure who\'s on the ballot on Nov. 6? </p> <p>Here\'s a roundup of the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://gab.wi.gov/sites/default/files/page/candi.. more

Sep 4, 2012 7:29 PM Daily Dose

With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

A few weeks ago I wrote about the <a href=\"/article-18164-how-corporations-are-controlling-wisconsin-legislators.html\" target=\"_blank\">ethics complaint</a> that Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) filed against the American Legislative Exchan.. more

Apr 12, 2012 8:49 PM Daily Dose

