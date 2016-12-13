Gab
GOP Invites More Corruption into the State
The Republicans got exactly what they wanted: a toothless watchdog that won't be able to enforce the state's ethics laws.
Dec 13, 2016 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 5 Comments
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
"This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin," Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board's last day of existence.
Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Students: What’s Your Plan to Vote?
We are hoping that many young people, including students, make their voices heard during this election so we want to make sure that students—and all qualified Wisconsin voters—are registered to vote and have an acceptable form of ID to show...
Mar 22, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
A Conservative Case for Campaign Finance Reform
John Pudner, executive director of Take Back Our Republic, offers a compelling case for campaign finance reform from a politically conservative perspective. For Pudner, disclosure is key.
Nov 24, 2015 7:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Purchase of the Wisconsin Legislature Is Complete
Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ...
Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 23 Comments
Wisconsin's Legislature: The Best That Money Can Buy?
In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state's clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:...
Nov 11, 2015 10:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Don’t Allow the GAB to Become Partisan
Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB).
Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Why the GOP Is Attacking the Elections Watchdog
Wisconsin Republicans are attacking the state Government Accountability Board (GAB) because the GOP is not interested in clean elections. The Republican Party does not want the nonpartisan GAB to be involved in the John Doe investigation or...
Dec 16, 2014 9:10 PM Joel McNally Expresso 22 Comments
Be Ready to Vote on Tuesday, Nov. 4
You may have heard that we've got on election on Tuesday,Nov. 4. What you may not have heard is what, exactly, you need tocast a ballot to vote. Fortunately, the state Government Accountability Board hassent out a list of their top 10 thing..
Nov 3, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on Campaign Laws—Again
With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn't the first time Randa'stried to do away with pretty much a..
Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Implementing Voter ID in Seven Weeks Is Impossible, Opponents Say
Sep 17, 2014 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Gwen Moore: Stop Implementing ‘Pernicious’ Voter ID Law
Sep 16, 2014 5:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Republican Appeals Court Throws Election into Chaos
Late Friday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court ofAppeals reinstated Wisconsin's voter ID law, which has been on hold for years. That's a big deal. A bigger deal is that the election isonly weeks away. "The decision has thrown everything into chaos,..
Sep 15, 2014 9:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Big Donors, Little Scrutiny
Last week, the nonpartisan watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign announced that it had identified 14 donors who had made campaign contributions over the legal $10,000 limit this
Sep 25, 2013 1:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
GOP Tries to Inject More Politics Into Election Day
In a Senate committee last week, state Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) argued that Wisconsin's elections could be run better if more poll workers were affiliated with political parties
Sep 11, 2013 5:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Rep. Mandela Barnes on Jeff Stone’s Voter Suppression Bill: ‘Like a Civil War Reenactment’
Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi..
May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Republicans Want To Pick the Voters—Not Let the Voters Pick Them
How predictable was Gov. Scott Walker's proposal to end Election Day voter registration?Entirely too predictable, unfortunately, since it is consistent with his agenda to limit voting in Wisconsin.
Dec 12, 2012 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The November Ballot
Not sure who's on the ballot on Nov. 6?
Sep 4, 2012 7:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Will Scott Walker Beat John Doe?
With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may...
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
More Questions About ALEC's Influence on Wisconsin
A few weeks ago I wrote about the ethics complaint that Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) filed against the American Legislative Exchan..
Apr 12, 2012 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose