Gableman
Sexpress Podcast: Ryan
Liz and Tyler answer a listener's question about how to make his wedding night special, and one of the worst bad date stories you've ever heard from local comedian Greg Bach.Want to hear your question answered on a future episode? Send it to .. more
Apr 14, 2015 2:39 PM Liz Ziner, Tyler Menz Sexpress
Will Gableman’s Right to Lie Survive?
The state Supreme Court’s ruling on Justice Michael Gableman’s race-baiting 2008 campaign ad is nearly as shocking as the ad itself.In dual decisions released late at night, six Supreme Court justices offered two verdicts on whether its new... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
We interrupt your baseball season with some spectacular Badger F
Not sure why you would be making these predictions so early - but since I like how they play out, I'm passing them along.Mark Schlabach on ESPN.com has his college bowl predictions for next season up. (SERIOUSLY?!)And he's got the Badgers in the R.. more
Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Freeways benefit Milwaukee as well as the burbs
As a long time reader of your publication, I'm well aware of the liberal slant of you Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Letters more
May 3, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Gableman
We will never forget W's "Mission Accomplished" nor will we forget FDR's "We have nothing to fear but fear itself." Add Michael Gableman's words carried in yesterday's papers to your words to remember book: "I am proud of the campaign."Whoa Nel.. more
Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Rise Up, Milwaukee
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Ibelieve that unarmed truth and unconditional love will h Puppetry of the Penis ,Expresso more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Wisconsin Fool's Day?
The idea of an election on April Fool's Day is absurd. Sneak up on aco-worker and say, "I voted for Gableman." Just before the stunnedcolleague can respond, you holler, "Wisconsin Fools!" Thenyou go to your next cubicle and announce a.. more
Apr 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Keep Justice Louis Butler on the Wisconsin Supreme Court
It’s imperative that voters return Justice Louis Butler to the What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Joys of Being Black
If it’s such an overwhelming advantage to be a black man running for president of th What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Taking Liberties more
Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
WMC’s $9.8 Billion Debt to the State
Photo "1st and Oregon" submitted by ellDoubleu Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso
Chick Singer Night
For three years now, Milwaukee’s Chick Singer Night has beenshowcasing women singer New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Carrie Rodriguez
Carrie Rodriguez, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Pabst Theater tonight, received a e New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee