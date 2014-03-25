Gabrielle Lamb
Investing in the Future of the Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet’s success can be attributed, says Artistic Director Michael Pink, to the fact that “since about 2008 the company has continually invested in the future of the art form.” Indeed, the debt-free more
Mar 25, 2014 9:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
A Great Night for Dancers
No pointe shoes appeared on the Pabst Theatre stage during “Genesis,” the Milwaukee Ballet’s international competition for emerging ballet choreographers. The dances in the program were thoroughly contemporary in more
Feb 13, 2013 5:22 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s Genesis Concert
Milwaukee Ballet is probably right to call “Genesis” one of the only truly international choreographic competitions in existence. Artistic Director Michael Pink chose this year's finalists from over 30 applicants representing six nations... more
Feb 4, 2013 3:17 PM John Schneider Classical Music