RSS

Gaelic Storm

twimchuckprophetbycharliehomo.jpg.jpe

St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings with it some of the most anticipated rap, metal and indie-rock shows of the spring. more

Mar 14, 2017 1:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

mos-beer.jpg.jpe

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Spring Drink Guide

twim_drivewaythriftdwellers_byhollywhittlef.jpg.jpe

Irish Fest keeps the music flowing, while Kesha returns with a new look and Lil Uzi Vert makes his Milwaukee debut. more

Aug 16, 2016 4:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_howardlevy.jpg.jpe

Marvel characters fight each other on stage, “Making a Murderer” lawyers discuss justice and The Who make a rare Milwaukee stop. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

penka.jpg.jpe

Jul 28, 2015 6:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

alabamashakes.jpg.jpe

Photo by Brantley Gutierrez

Horror movies, Latin music, Celtic traditionals, comedy and indie-rock are on the menu this week. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

music2.jpg.jpe

Irish Fest, Carlos Núñez, The Willis Clan, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Brian Boru, Joanne Hughes, Maurice Lennon, Dallahan, Gria, Gaelic Storm, Patrick Boyle, ethnic festivals, schedule, baseball, Celtic rock, folk, Scotland, Ireland more

Aug 14, 2014 2:03 AM Music Feature

 Mark Sachleben’s book, World Politics on Screen: Understanding International Relations throughPopular Culture (University Press of Kentucky), explores the relationbetween film (along with TV) and American perceptions of war,.. more

Apr 14, 2014 1:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

irish fest.jpg.jpe

The seed of an idea called Irish Fest, planted more than three decades ago, has grown into the world’s largest Irish music and cultural festival. As in years past, Irish Fest’s organizers have worked hard over the last several months to dev... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:06 AM A&E Feature

blogimage18059.jpe

A cameo in James Cameron's 1997 weeper <i>Titanic</i>-performing "An Irish Party in Third Class" as the ship's steerage band-helped establish Gaelic Storm as one of the more popular Celtic-rock touring acts. The bagpipe- an more

Mar 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14196.jpe

Gaelic Storm more

Mar 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5858.jpe

The bottled water industry, i.e. major soda companies, did a brilliant job of manufacturing demand for something that is practically free and turning it into a multi-billion dollar industry. They have convinced the public that tap water is dangero.. more

Sep 24, 2010 8:16 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage11895.jpe

Cabbage furthers the Celtic quintet’s absorption of multiple influences, including rock, bluegrass, Jamaican, African and Middle Eastern music, but its strongest cuts remain its firmly Gaelic instrumental rave-ups (“Blind Monkey,” &ldquo more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10188.jpe

Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the Celtic music they play, Gaelic Storm combines the traditional Irish instruments (fiddle, bagpipes) with a bit of a rock ’n’ roll mentality. They have a reputation fo... more

Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5858.jpe

Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the Celtic music they play, Gaelic Storm combines the traditional Irish instruments (fiddle, bagpipes) with a bit of a rock ’n’ roll mentality. They have a reputation fo... more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage1233.jpe

  Want to get in free to GermanFest? Who doesn’t, right? Well, now you can get your 80’s rock fixand a fair share of strudel all in one night. Everyone going to thePolice concert, featuring special guest Elvis Costello & the Imposters, on.. more

Jul 3, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1233.jpe

Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the traditional Ce Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES