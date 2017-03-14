Gaelic Storm
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23, 2017
St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings with it some of the most anticipated rap, metal and indie-rock shows of the spring. more
Mar 14, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 18-24
Irish Fest keeps the music flowing, while Kesha returns with a new look and Lil Uzi Vert makes his Milwaukee debut. more
Aug 16, 2016 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23
Marvel characters fight each other on stage, “Making a Murderer” lawyers discuss justice and The Who make a rare Milwaukee stop. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Woman Astronaut
Jul 28, 2015 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
March 13-17
Horror movies, Latin music, Celtic traditionals, comedy and indie-rock are on the menu this week. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Sounds of Irish Fest
Aug 14, 2014 2:03 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
World Politics on Screen
Mark Sachleben’s book, World Politics on Screen: Understanding International Relations throughPopular Culture (University Press of Kentucky), explores the relationbetween film (along with TV) and American perceptions of war,.. more
Apr 14, 2014 1:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
All About Ireland
The seed of an idea called Irish Fest, planted more than three decades ago, has grown into the world’s largest Irish music and cultural festival. As in years past, Irish Fest’s organizers have worked hard over the last several months to dev... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:06 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Gaelic Storm
A cameo in James Cameron's 1997 weeper <i>Titanic</i>-performing "An Irish Party in Third Class" as the ship's steerage band-helped establish Gaelic Storm as one of the more popular Celtic-rock touring acts. The bagpipe- an more
Mar 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gaelic Storm
Gaelic Storm more
Mar 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bring Back the Bubbler!
The bottled water industry, i.e. major soda companies, did a brilliant job of manufacturing demand for something that is practically free and turning it into a multi-billion dollar industry. They have convinced the public that tap water is dangero.. more
Sep 24, 2010 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Gaelic Storm
Cabbage furthers the Celtic quintet’s absorption of multiple influences, including rock, bluegrass, Jamaican, African and Middle Eastern music, but its strongest cuts remain its firmly Gaelic instrumental rave-ups (“Blind Monkey,” &ldquo more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
Gaelic Storm
Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the Celtic music they play, Gaelic Storm combines the traditional Irish instruments (fiddle, bagpipes) with a bit of a rock ’n’ roll mentality. They have a reputation fo... more
Gaelic Storm
Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the Celtic music they play, Gaelic Storm combines the traditional Irish instruments (fiddle, bagpipes) with a bit of a rock ’n’ roll mentality. They have a reputation fo... more
Rock Out With The Police, Enjoy German Fest Free
Want to get in free to GermanFest? Who doesn’t, right? Well, now you can get your 80’s rock fixand a fair share of strudel all in one night. Everyone going to thePolice concert, featuring special guest Elvis Costello & the Imposters, on.. more
Jul 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Gaelic Storm
Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the traditional Ce Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
