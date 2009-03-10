Gagne
Gagne released
The Milwaukee Brewers released veteran reliever Eric Gagne today. Gagne's injured shoulder is going to need rehabilitation and he has decided to pursue that rehab at a private facility.While he was a long shot to make the roster, I was rooting for.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Still love me some Eric Gagne
Ok, so he was a bust as our closer (though I still think there's a valid injury argument to be made), but you cannot deny that Eric Gagne is a class act. To mark the Thanksgiving holiday, the Brewers official site had an article about the team and.. more
Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Eric Gagne is one seriously classy guy
A lot of people havebeen down on Gagne because of his pitching performance, but you can'thelp but respect his committment to the team, the community and charitywork. Gagne's also donating $25 per strikeout by ANY Brewers pitcher athome to cha.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs Reds notes
I was at that screaming fast game last night where we had spectacularseats. I'll have pics up tomorrow, since I just put up the Badger pics. *There's a guy on the Reds who's name is Jolbert Cabrera. He's fromColumbia. From some reason.. more
Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers vs. Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds thisafternoon at a 1:30 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Injury updates
Jun 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
As I Lay Dying
As I Lay Dying’s band name suggests that this popular California metalcore group is An Ocean Between Us ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
BEST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
Good Life 1935 N. Water St. 271-5375 Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 2 Comments
Spike and Mike's Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation
The biggest name in the world of touring animation festivals, Spike and Mike’s Sick Civil War ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Among America’s Best?
Above us, the sound of feet is plainly audible. We’re sitting underneath one of the The Nutcracker. ,A&E Feature more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
ESPNs Brewers Preview
<a href="http://sports.espn.go.com/mlb/spring2008/columns/story?columnist=crasnick_jerry&id=3260725">New faces, position changes for Brewers this spring</a>By Jerry CrasnickESPN.comPHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Brewers might not be "America's team".. more
Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
When Dreams Go Wrong
Working in the United Kingdom was the best idea Woody Allen had in years. With his third B Cassandra’s Dream, ,Film more
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Christopher Dodd
Christopher Dodd Website: Chris Dodd Blog: Chris' Blog Video: chiquangue ,Elections more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Elections 1 Comments
Brewers Get Gagne
Brewers get Gagne December 09, 2007 | 05:46 PM I'll be the first to say I didn't see this one coming. Apparently Doug Melvin knows how to wait it out, because the Eric Gagne talk had all but disappeared here in Milwaukee as there were.. more
Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports