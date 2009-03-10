RSS

The Milwaukee Brewers released veteran reliever Eric Gagne today. Gagne's injured shoulder is going to need rehabilitation and he has decided to pursue that rehab at a private facility.While he was a long shot to make the roster, I was rooting for.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Ok, so he was a bust as our closer (though I still think there's a valid injury argument to be made), but you cannot deny that Eric Gagne is a class act. To mark the Thanksgiving holiday, the Brewers official site had an article about the team and.. more

Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

A lot of people havebeen down on Gagne because of his pitching performance, but you can'thelp but respect his committment to the team, the community and charitywork. Gagne's also donating $25 per strikeout by ANY Brewers pitcher athome to cha.. more

Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Jun 17, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Brewers get Gagne December 09, 2007 | 05:46 PM I'll be the first to say I didn't see this one coming. Apparently Doug Melvin knows how to wait it out, because the Eric Gagne talk had all but disappeared here in Milwaukee as there were.. more

Dec 10, 2007 5:00 AM More Sports

