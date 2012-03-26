RSS

Gallardo

Heading into the start of play today, the Brewers projected five starting pitchers - Zach Greinke, Yovanni Gallardo, Shaun Marcum, Chris Narveson and Randy Wolf - had a combined Spring Training ERA of 2.43.Not bad, folks, not bad.Marcum, who had.. more

Mar 26, 2012 8:02 PM More Sports

The Brewers' magic number to clinch home-field advantage and the #2 seed in the playoffs is 2. Any combination of Brewers wins and Diamondbacks losses that equals two will give the Brewers the #2 seed in the playoffs and home-field advantage.But,.. more

Sep 27, 2011 10:06 PM More Sports

The problem in evaluating Gallardo so far this season is that we're dealing with a small sample size, which is almost never indicative of actual performance. If we go back in to last season, since just after the All-Star Break, his ERA is 5.77. S.. more

Apr 20, 2011 12:54 PM More Sports

From Brewers.com""Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun and pitcher Yovani Gallardo earned Silver Slugger awards on Thursday. It was the third straight Silver Slugger for Braun, who batted .304 with 25 home runs and 103 RBIs. Gallardo earned his firs.. more

Nov 12, 2010 12:17 AM More Sports

Despite not being on the ballot, Corey Hart, who leads the league in many offensive categories, made the player vote and due to injury to fan-voted Jason Heyward of the Braves, may be in line to start the All-Star Game next to Ryan Braun. Braun .. more

Jul 4, 2010 6:05 PM More Sports

blogimage8092.jpe

The show opens with a scene in the basement of thelegendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-o Soultimeat the Apollo ,Theater more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage7381.jpe

James Kloiber, a Milwaukee artist who designed some of the city’s most memorable concert posters before moving to New York a year and a half ago, returns to Milwaukee this weekend for two gallery openings. He beats the Gallery Night rush wi... more

Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6794.jpe

One of Milwaukee’s best regarded jazz musicians is also one of its most low profile. Though tenor saxophonist Berkeley Fudge flaunts a resume as rich as almost any other in the Milwaukee jazz scene, having played with Thelma Houston, Lonnie... more

Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6048.jpe

One of Milwaukee's most popular and prolific comedians, Chris Barnes headlines an 8 p.m. bill at JD's Comedy Café on Brady tonight. Barnes delivers his jokes in a low-key, “a funny thing happened to me,” sort of way, but he can als more

Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Details aren't out yet, but with Yovani signing, all members of the 40-man roster are now under contract for teh 2009 season.No more info, but the prelim. reporthttp://www.jsonline.com/blogs/sports/40647587.html"> here on the JS website more

Mar 3, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

With the approval of the $789billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, President Barack Obamadelivered on his promise to stabilize the sagging economy he inheritedfrom ex-President Geor,News Features more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

And put me firmly on the train of people that aren't sure we should even be considering signing him.Startingthis time last year and throughout the season, the "now or never"philosophy was clearly in play for this team. It was widely known andth.. more

Oct 8, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Once again, lack of offense and shoddy defense were the Brewers downfall last night. Yovani Gallardo struggled in the 3rd inning, but the Brewers had 3 differnt opportunities to secure the third out and failed to do so. Once he got out of that.. more

Oct 1, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

From the JSOnline.com Brewers Blog:...And here'san interesting little development. As I write this blog, right-handerYovani Gallardo is throwing a simulated game to a handful of Brewershitters. Gallardo has been out since May 1 with a torn AC.. more

Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Ok, it's not that bad, but yesterday I was reading the mailbag over at MilwaukeeBrewers.com and McCalvy included this tidbit: By the way, Yost said Monday morning that he has several top-secret scenarios in mind for his starting rotation down .. more

Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2806.jpe

   Eversince his debut, 1968's Gris-Gris,there's never been a question about t Gris-Gris ,CD Reviews more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage1686.jpe

Thethree Palestinian brothers of Le Trio Joubran are heirs to a family history ofmusic a LesserEpitomes ,CD Reviews more

Apr 15, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Endgame ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage1403.jpe

Even inhis 40s, Stephen Malkmus is still as skinny as a teenager and asmalleable as a Gu Real Emotional Trash, ,Concert Reviews more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES