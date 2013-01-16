Galleries
Winter Gallery Night Previews ‘Print: MKE’ & Milwaukee Artists
Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” more
Jan 16, 2013 3:01 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Bucketworks, Then and Now
When my job dissolved with Theatre X in 2004, Bucketworks rescued me. There was nothing like it... more
Sep 28, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Soloist
The opening scene, when Robert Downey, Jr. hurls from his bike onto the unyielding asphalt in an accident giving rise to stitches and a swollen-shut eye, is a clue: The Soloist will be harder edged than most Hollywood social problem pictures abou.. more
Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Philip Glass: Portrait in Sight and Sound
When he was part of New Yorks downtown scene in the 70s, Philip Glass was the target of vituperative put-downs by critics and the older generation of modernist composers, who scripted their music according to the dictates of intellectual theo.. more
Apr 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Running With Tom Petty
Peter Bogdanovich was part of a generation of 1960s film critics who brought serious analysis to the products of old Hollywood. Soon enough he became a filmmaker, and although he felt at odds with the early ‘70s generation of Hollywood mavericks,.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Plagerism Bravery Plagerism? The Bravery Apes U2.
I never would have noticed this had it not been for a fluke on Milwaukee radio today, but I think I just discovered a way Bono could further pad his pockets should he ever begin to feel strapped. FM 102.1 played a stripped-down, in-studio recordin.. more
Jan 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Countdown to the Year End Lists
Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers Update
Winter meetings start today and first on the agenda for Doug Melvin is to meet with Sabathia's people to find out where the Brewers stand. It's been a month since the Brewers made their offer and since then, the lines of communication have been pr.. more
Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Michael Moore Slacks Off
In July 2004 John Kerry was pulling ahead of George W. Bush in the polls until the Bush campaign introduced a new word to our vocabulary, swiftboating. As Kerry fumbled in response to the howling pack of lies being unleashed about his war record.. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Discovering Wisconsin Art
An extraordinary collection of artists will appear throughout the Milwaukee area this weekend. In Brookfield, the third annu,Art more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Photographic Legacy
Milwaukee's rich heritage of fine art photography continues this week when the Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA), a new network of artists in the city, opens their "Second Annual Ju,Art more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Coming Together Through the Art of John Lennon
John Lennon picked up a pencil long before his mother Julia bought him his first guitar as a teenager. His talent consistently evolved, leading him to art school and a working practice as a visual artist af,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unmasked and Anonymous
Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Coming Together Through the Art of John Lennon
Aug 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Modern Vintage
Corporate Fossil began in 1984 as an importer and wholesaler of watches, but in 198 Tinspiration ,Art more
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Vintage Poster Show
As vintage posters become a more sought-after collector’s item, more and more galler Plague Park ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
“Flesh. Metal. Ink."
If the human body is a canvas, then tattooing and piercing deserves the status of art. Fittingly, then, human canvases and body art are the focus of a new exhibition called “Flesh. Metal. Ink,” ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gilbert and George
Jul 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Off the Beaten Path
When Mike Brenner threatened last winter to closeHotcakes Gallery and leave Check out the MIGA Gallery Night map and eventsat migaonline.com. ,A&E Feature more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler A&E Feature
Gilbert and George
British artists Gilbert and George met at St. Martins College of Art in London, 1967, and have remained creative partners ever since. Their current exhibit at the Milwaukee Art Museum displays more than 40,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee