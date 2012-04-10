Gallery 218
UWM Shows Husbands 'Hiding in the Light'
Husband and husband describes the relationship between Chicago artists Dutes Miller and Stan Shellabarger, creative and life partners for almost 20 years. Through unique multimedia images, the pair explores nuances in human relationships
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Winter Gallery Day & Night Revisited
On a frigid, five degree Winter Gallery Night there might have been fewer visitors on Milwaukee's streets, although the art proved to be inspiring and added a generous portion of warmth to the Friday night event. An early evening glimpse at
Jan 31, 2011 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
WAMI Awards
Maritime, Bon Iver, Cory Chisel, Ronnie Nyles, Verona Grove and Fever Marlene compete for Artist of the Year honors at this year's WAMIs, the annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards. This year's nominees are heavy on familiar names from
Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments