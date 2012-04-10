RSS

Gallery 218

blogimage18337.jpe

Husband and husband describes the relationship between Chicago artists Dutes Miller and Stan Shellabarger, creative and life partners for almost 20 years. Through unique multimedia images, the pair explores nuances in human relationships... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

On a frigid, five degree Winter Gallery Night there might have been fewer visitors on Milwaukee's streets, although the art proved to be inspiring and added a generous portion of warmth to the Friday night event. An early evening glimpse at .. more

Jan 31, 2011 4:12 PM Visual Arts

blogimage6328.jpe

Maritime, Bon Iver, Cory Chisel, Ronnie Nyles, Verona Grove and Fever Marlene compete for Artist of the Year honors at this year’s WAMIs, the annual Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards. This year’s nominees are heavy on familiar names from... more

Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

