Gallery Night And Day

Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly, two-day art event is upon us again. Stretched over April 21 and 22, Gallery Night and Day features 43 venues across the Downtown area. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:42 PM Visual Arts

Gallery Night and Day, the quarterly, two-day arts extravaganza, begins Friday, July 22 and continues through Saturday, July 23. More than 40 galleries, museums and other institutions will be hosting roaming arts lovers throughout the event... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:07 PM Visual Arts

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his husband’s expensive new interest in doing drag and plugs exciting events including the Riverwest Fem Fest, Jan. 21-24; Gallery Night and Day, Jan. 22-23; Hairspray at the Majestic ... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:11 PM Hear Me Out

The final Gallery Night and Day of 2015 takes place Oct. 16-17. more

Oct 13, 2015 6:31 PM Visual Arts

Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader who is uncomfortable about her partner’s desire to perform a topless burlesque routine, and plugs exciting arts events including an all-female version of Macbeth at Soulstice Theatre (Jan. 15-31), ... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:09 PM Hear Me Out

In October, trees begin to drift to sleep while zombies awake from theirs. Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly two-day art event, Gallery Night & Day, is also undead and will be holding its final instantiation of 2014 on Oct. 17 (5-9 p.m.) and O... more

Oct 15, 2014 1:29 PM Visual Arts

 Director Alexander Sokurov remains best knownfor Russian Ark (2002), a strollthrough Russian history in the form of an unbroken, 90-minute Steadicam tour ofSt. Petersburg’s Hermitage. Although his 2013 Faust (out on DVD) is not fi.. more

Jul 24, 2014 1:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee’s favorite citywide orgy of an art exhibition is back. That’s right, Gallery Night & Day returns on Friday, July 25 (5-9 p.m.), and Saturday, July 26 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). As per usual, there isn’t the time or space to cover all parti... more

Jul 23, 2014 12:50 AM Visual Arts

My great grandfather, a student of George Inness, was a painter of landscapes, portraits and large-format historical and biblical subjects. His twin brother was a more

Jul 23, 2014 12:40 AM A&E Feature

Whether you’re into the music of up-and-coming artists, show tunes, standards or rock, there’s a lot to hear in Milwaukee this week. (And let’s be honest, who doesn’t more

Jul 21, 2014 5:42 PM Hear Me Out

Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day is an open invitation to experience the tremendous array of art and culture the Cream City has to offer. For the first time, the Shepherd Express offers a comprehensive walking tour of its own Th... more

Apr 22, 2014 8:58 PM Visual Arts

“Ars longa, vita brevis,” was a commonplace among the Romans andthe Greeks before them. “Art is lasting, life short.” Seems reasonable, butthen again, the ancients probably never saw an ice sculpture.What, after all,is the appeal o.. more

Jan 14, 2014 3:44 AM Visual Arts

A good portion of the comedy of Patrick Barlow's theatrical adaptation of the 1930s spy story  The 39 Steps lies in the fact that the entire thing is brought to the stage with only a few actors. To aid in this late summer's Phantom Cicada producti.. more

Sep 3, 2013 11:15 AM Theater

At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more

Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM On Music

Over the years, I've seen some really, really impressive scenic design work onstage. Quite often the best work blends so erectly in with the rest of the action that it's easy not to notice. Every now and then, though there's a set that's so beaut.. more

Aug 10, 2013 6:18 PM Theater

A tribute exhibition opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum inthe Mezzanine Gallery April 23. The one wall gallery  while pared down for space, illustrates volumes about aremarkable, versatile woman in: “Remembering Cissie Peltz: Artist. Collector.. more

Apr 26, 2013 6:10 PM Visual Arts

The towering sign fronting ReStore, a space at 420 S. First St. that benefits Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity, says they feature various new, used and vintage items. Who knew that inside, tucked into a northern corner more

Apr 15, 2013 6:12 PM Visual Arts

Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” more

Jan 16, 2013 3:01 PM Visual Arts

Last weekend the Milwaukee Art Museum began a trend with its Impressionism exhibition that focuses attention on less traditional media, especially prints and works on paper. The city's fall Gallery Night and Day, Oct. 21-22, will continue..... more

Oct 19, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL. That's a lot of history. And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressi.. more

Sep 20, 2011 8:20 PM More Sports

