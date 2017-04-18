Gallery Night And Day
Lots to See at Gallery Night and Day
Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly, two-day art event is upon us again. Stretched over April 21 and 22, Gallery Night and Day features 43 venues across the Downtown area. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day
Gallery Night and Day, the quarterly, two-day arts extravaganza, begins Friday, July 22 and continues through Saturday, July 23. More than 40 galleries, museums and other institutions will be hosting roaming arts lovers throughout the event... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:07 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
And the Week Drags On
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his husband’s expensive new interest in doing drag and plugs exciting events including the Riverwest Fem Fest, Jan. 21-24; Gallery Night and Day, Jan. 22-23; Hairspray at the Majestic ... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Gallery Night and Day
The final Gallery Night and Day of 2015 takes place Oct. 16-17. more
Oct 13, 2015 6:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
From Boobies to Broadway, The Week is Stacked with Art!
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader who is uncomfortable about her partner’s desire to perform a topless burlesque routine, and plugs exciting arts events including an all-female version of Macbeth at Soulstice Theatre (Jan. 15-31), ... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:09 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Gallery Night & Day’s Last 2014 Hurrah
In October, trees begin to drift to sleep while zombies awake from theirs. Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly two-day art event, Gallery Night & Day, is also undead and will be holding its final instantiation of 2014 on Oct. 17 (5-9 p.m.) and O... more
Oct 15, 2014 1:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Faustian Film
Director Alexander Sokurov remains best knownfor Russian Ark (2002), a strollthrough Russian history in the form of an unbroken, 90-minute Steadicam tour ofSt. Petersburg’s Hermitage. Although his 2013 Faust (out on DVD) is not fi.. more
Jul 24, 2014 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gallery Night & Day is Back!
Milwaukee’s favorite citywide orgy of an art exhibition is back. That’s right, Gallery Night & Day returns on Friday, July 25 (5-9 p.m.), and Saturday, July 26 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). As per usual, there isn’t the time or space to cover all parti... more
Jul 23, 2014 12:50 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Visual Art: A View of Connoisseurship
My great grandfather, a student of George Inness, was a painter of landscapes, portraits and large-format historical and biblical subjects. His twin brother was a more
Jul 23, 2014 12:40 AM Timothy Cobb A&E Feature
Summertime and the Living Is Easy
Whether you’re into the music of up-and-coming artists, show tunes, standards or rock, there’s a lot to hear in Milwaukee this week. (And let’s be honest, who doesn’t more
Jul 21, 2014 5:42 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Navigating a Nexus of Art
Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day is an open invitation to experience the tremendous array of art and culture the Cream City has to offer. For the first time, the Shepherd Express offers a comprehensive walking tour of its own Th... more
Apr 22, 2014 8:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day's 11th Annual Sculptures on Ice
“Ars longa, vita brevis,” was a commonplace among the Romans andthe Greeks before them. “Art is lasting, life short.” Seems reasonable, butthen again, the ancients probably never saw an ice sculpture.What, after all,is the appeal o.. more
Jan 14, 2014 3:44 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Setting the Atmosphere with Koken
A good portion of the comedy of Patrick Barlow's theatrical adaptation of the 1930s spy story The 39 Steps lies in the fact that the entire thing is brought to the stage with only a few actors. To aid in this late summer's Phantom Cicada producti.. more
Sep 3, 2013 11:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Just Announced: Brian Wilson and Jeff Beck Will Close Their Tour at the Riverside Theater
At first glance, Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson and British blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck don't seem like the most natural tour mates. After all, their paths haven't crossed that often during the half century or so each has been in the music ind.. more
Aug 26, 2013 1:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Design in ART with Milwaukee Chamber
Over the years, I've seen some really, really impressive scenic design work onstage. Quite often the best work blends so erectly in with the rest of the action that it's easy not to notice. Every now and then, though there's a set that's so beaut.. more
Aug 10, 2013 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Art Museum Exhibits Cissie Peltz
A tribute exhibition opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum inthe Mezzanine Gallery April 23. The one wall gallery while pared down for space, illustrates volumes about aremarkable, versatile woman in: “Remembering Cissie Peltz: Artist. Collector.. more
Apr 26, 2013 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Re-Store There's More
The towering sign fronting ReStore, a space at 420 S. First St. that benefits Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity, says they feature various new, used and vintage items. Who knew that inside, tucked into a northern corner more
Apr 15, 2013 6:12 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Winter Gallery Night Previews ‘Print: MKE’ & Milwaukee Artists
Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” more
Jan 16, 2013 3:01 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day, Fall Edition
Last weekend the Milwaukee Art Museum began a trend with its Impressionism exhibition that focuses attention on less traditional media, especially prints and works on paper. The city's fall Gallery Night and Day, Oct. 21-22, will continue..... more
Oct 19, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
USA Hockey turning 75, honors Geoffrion legacy
Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL. That's a lot of history. And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressi.. more
Sep 20, 2011 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports