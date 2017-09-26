After Gallery
Milwaukee's Complicated History with All-Ages DIY Venues
The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Lauren Keene Local Music
FAMS Week Spotlights Milwaukee’s All-Ages Resources
It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more
Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Activism and Intercultural Dialogue at the Haggerty Museum of Art
Among the art show highlights currently on display are three new exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that treat the themes of activism and intercultural dialogue: “We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent,” “Loo... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:32 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Woman UP! 2017
Jan 30, 2017 12:00 AM
Five O'Clock Steakhouse 70th Anniversary Party
May 10, 2016 12:00 AM
Stein & Dine 2016
Stein & Dine 2016 took place on Saturday, April 23rd, 2016. Check out some highlights from the beer, cheese, and sausage festival, and join us next year! more
Apr 27, 2016 12:00 AM
Woman Up 2016
Check out pictures from our 3rd annual Woman Up!, which took place on Saturday, February 6, 2016, at Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center. more
Feb 9, 2016 12:00 AM
Chris Larson
Nov 10, 2015 12:00 AM
Upcoming Gallery To Feature New Work From Artist Cbabi Bayoc'
Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more
Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Stein & Dine 2015
Apr 28, 2015 12:00 AM
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 8
This past Friday night, my “Used Cars more
Mar 24, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
‘Draw Your Soul’ Art Exhibit at Mount Mary’s Marian Gallery
There are manyways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students,alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation oftheir souls via ink drawings for everyone to see. The “DrawYour Soul .. more
Oct 9, 2014 7:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Screenwriters on Screenwriting
One of thereasons so many humdrum screenplays are produced is that so many screenwriterswrite by the book—somebody or other’s how-to guide to writing—and so manyHollywood executives who can barely write their own names try to impos.. more
Oct 25, 2013 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jason Seed Stringtet
Sometime Milwaukee guitarist-composer Jason Seed is at home in many branches of music, including jazz, rock and classical. more
Jul 11, 2013 10:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This is What Happens When You Replace the Lyrics to 20 Pop Songs with the Word "Milwaukee"
Here's a project that will test the civic pride of even the most enthusiastic young "My Milwaukee" blogger. For his online album Now That's What I Call Milwaukee , Portland, Ore. comedian and performance artist Sean Joseph Patrick Carney has re-re.. more
May 1, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Why Art Thrives in Hartford
Large cities naturally serve as a destination for the arts. Theaters, galleries, music and art classes can be found easily in Milwaukee or Chicago. But don’t count out smaller towns, like Hartford, Wis. Hartford, 40 minutes more
Nov 14, 2012 2:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Portrait Society Relaunched (With Style)
The newly shaped Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), in the Third Ward’s Marshall Building, opened Nov. 9. Six-plus months is a long time to walk around in dusty debris, but the gallery is up and running and proprietor more
Nov 12, 2012 4:11 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Cardinal Stritch Displays Baylor Family Legacy
Art unites two generations at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery in the unique “Baylor Family Exhibition.” A. Helen Baylor, author of the book Her Own Patch of Rain: The Prayer of a Young Daughter more
Nov 12, 2012 4:08 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Phoenix Rising: Riepenhoff Rebuilds Green Gallery
Major fires come and go for those untouched by the flames, but they stick in the heads of those directly involved. The July 17 blaze that engulfed the Riverwest building housing Green Gallery West surely stuck in the heads more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Off the Cuff
Green Gallery East Displays Perseverance
Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more
Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts