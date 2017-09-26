After Gallery

RSS

The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Local Music

It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more

Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM On Music

Among the art show highlights currently on display are three new exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that treat the themes of activism and intercultural dialogue: “We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent,” “Loo... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:32 PM Visual Arts

Stein & Dine 2016 took place on Saturday, April 23rd, 2016. Check out some highlights from the beer, cheese, and sausage festival, and join us next year! more

Check out pictures from our 3rd annual Woman Up!, which took place on Saturday, February 6, 2016, at Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center. more

Cbabi (pronounced kuh-bob-bi) Bayoc is anartist who has always known, and lived, his calling: creating art whichreflects his love of music and family. Hailing from East St. Louis, Cbabi Bayoc will be unveiling his most recent works, from a serie.. more

Jul 22, 2015 5:03 PM Around MKE

This past Friday night, my “Used Cars more

Mar 24, 2015 7:20 PM Visual Arts

There are manyways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students,alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation oftheir souls via ink drawings for everyone to see.  The “DrawYour Soul .. more

Oct 9, 2014 7:30 PM Around MKE

 One of thereasons so many humdrum screenplays are produced is that so many screenwriterswrite by the book—somebody or other’s how-to guide to writing—and so manyHollywood executives who can barely write their own names try to impos.. more

Oct 25, 2013 8:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

Sometime Milwaukee guitarist-composer Jason Seed is at home in many branches of music, including jazz, rock and classical. more

Jul 11, 2013 10:43 PM Album Reviews

Here's a project that will test the civic pride of even the most enthusiastic young "My Milwaukee" blogger. For his online album Now That's What I Call Milwaukee , Portland, Ore. comedian and performance artist Sean Joseph Patrick Carney has re-re.. more

May 1, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

Large cities naturally serve as a destination for the arts. Theaters, galleries, music and art classes can be found easily in Milwaukee or Chicago. But don’t count out smaller towns, like Hartford, Wis. Hartford, 40 minutes more

Nov 14, 2012 2:31 PM A&E Feature

The newly shaped Portrait Society Gallery (PSG), in the Third Ward’s Marshall Building, opened Nov. 9. Six-plus months is a long time to walk around in dusty debris, but the gallery is up and running and proprietor more

Nov 12, 2012 4:11 PM Visual Arts

Art unites two generations at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery in the unique “Baylor Family Exhibition.” A. Helen Baylor, author of the book Her Own Patch of Rain: The Prayer of a Young Daughter more

Nov 12, 2012 4:08 PM Visual Arts

Major fires come and go for those untouched by the flames, but they stick in the heads of those directly involved. The July 17 blaze that engulfed the Riverwest building housing Green Gallery West surely stuck in the heads more

Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Sadly, Green Gallery West didn’t survive the July fire that engulfed a building on Riverwest’s Center Street. Fortunately, however, artist and owner John Riepenhoff quietly perseveres at Green Gallery East more

Nov 6, 2012 1:30 PM Visual Arts

