blogimage5676.jpe

Nina Sky - The Other Side (stream or download) The identical twin dance-pop duo Nina Sky scored a briefly inescapable hit with 2004's "Move Ya Body," a post-Neptunes re-imagining of Caribbean club music, but their attempts to release new music h.. more

Aug 6, 2010 3:12 PM On Music

blogimage5676.jpe

DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more

Mar 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1468.jpe

Despite his modest talents, I've long had a soft-spot for The Game and his stubborn adherence to the increasingly antiquated conventions of '90s gangsta rap. At a time when even 50 Cent, once viewed as the possible savior of West Coast gangsta rap.. more

Aug 28, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2399.jpe

The organizers of PrideFest have long strived to book entertainment with appeal beyond th Pocketful of Sunshine ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2333.jpe

The often-tense historical relationship between Catholics and Jews is explored in the doc Constantine’s Sword ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

blogimage2074.jpe

For more than three decades, Garrison Keillor has played ringmaster to “A Prairie Home Companion,” a live radio broadcast built around the eclectic characters of fictional Lake Wobegon, Minn. T,Today in Milwaukee more

May 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1703.jpe

Atthis point it’s fair to recognize songwriter Mike Jarvis as an elder statesmanof Cathedral Square Park ,Local Music more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage1702.jpe

Whilemany of their indie-rock contemporaries remain mired in gloom and doom, TheHold Ste TheFirst ,Concert Reviews more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage1704.jpe

Jay-Zhad it easy. He faced few restrictions in his quest for money and stardom.Unapologe Eardrum ,Music Feature more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage1701.jpe

Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the participatory comedy Tony N Tina&rs Tony N Tina’s Wedding ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1141.jpe

Twenty of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants lend their cuisine to the Taste of Milwauk literal ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1142.jpe

Readers of his long-running column in Wisconsin Golfer magazine know that Dennis McCann i Wisconsin Golfer ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage40.jpe

Throughout theweekend, the UWM Union Theatre screens two of the greatest films fromone o King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 16, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments

